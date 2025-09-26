Ghana Suspends All Boxing Following Second Fatal Ring Death

Ghana’s National Sports Authority (NSA) has imposed an immediate nationwide suspension on all boxing activities following the tragic death of Ernest Akushey, who fought professionally under the name “Bahubali.”

The 27-year-old boxer died early Tuesday morning, eleven days after sustaining severe injuries during his September 12 bout against Jacob Dickson at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. He succumbed to internal bleeding at LEKMA Hospital.

NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah announced the suspension Wednesday, emphasizing the authority’s commitment to athlete safety. “The suspension reflects the joint commitment of the NSA and the Sports Ministry to prioritize the safety, health and welfare of athletes,” the organization stated.

The decision marks an unprecedented intervention in Ghana’s boxing landscape, coming just months after another devastating loss. Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju collapsed during a light heavyweight fight against Jon Mbanugu in March and later died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Akushey’s death has left behind a four-month-old son who will now grow up without his father. The boxer’s management, Team Dickson, confirmed his passing in an official statement released Tuesday.

The suspension encompasses all professional and amateur boxing events across Ghana, affecting promoters, trainers, and athletes nationwide. Officials have called for complete compliance with the moratorium while investigations proceed.

The NSA’s investigation will examine safety protocols, medical procedures, and regulatory oversight within Ghana’s boxing framework. The authority has not specified a timeline for completing the review or lifting the suspension.

Boxing deaths remain rare but devastating occurrences in professional combat sports. The back-to-back fatalities at Bukom Boxing Arena have raised serious questions about safety standards and medical preparedness at Ghanaian boxing venues.

The suspension creates significant uncertainty for Ghana’s boxing community, including scheduled professional cards and developmental programs. Promoters and athletes must now wait for the completion of safety reviews before returning to competition.

Industry stakeholders have expressed understanding for the NSA’s cautious approach while emphasizing the need for comprehensive reforms to prevent future tragedies. The authority faces pressure to balance athlete safety with the sport’s economic and cultural importance in Ghana.