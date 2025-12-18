Ghana submits formal extradition request for former finance minister to US authorities

Ghana transmitted an official extradition request for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his former Chief of Cabinet Ernest Darko Akore to United States authorities on December 10, 2025, Attorney-General Dominic Ayine announced Thursday.

The request marks the culmination of a months-long process that began when the Office of the Special Prosecutor filed 78 corruption charges against Ofori-Atta and seven others in November 2025. The charges stem from alleged irregularities in contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited, a private revenue assurance company.

Ayine disclosed during the Government Accountability Series that his office received the initial extradition request from Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng on November 19. A preliminary review by the International Cooperation Unit identified gaps requiring additional documentation to meet legal standards for international extradition. The OSP provided supplementary materials on December 9, enabling completion of the extradition package, which was forwarded through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the United States Department of Justice.

The Attorney-General noted that the decision now rests with American judicial authorities to determine whether sufficient legal basis exists for extradition. Ayine revealed that Ofori-Atta has retained experienced American lawyers to challenge the request, potentially triggering prolonged litigation through multiple levels of the federal court system including possible appeals to the United States Supreme Court.

The former minister left Ghana for the United States in January 2025 as investigations intensified. The OSP declared him a fugitive from justice in February after he failed to return for scheduled questioning. By June, Ghana secured a judicial arrest warrant and successfully placed Ofori-Atta on INTERPOL’s Red Notice database, though the notice was temporarily removed from public visibility following a challenge by the accused. Samuel Darko, Director of Strategy at the OSP, explained that fresh evidence discovered during a court-ordered search of SML premises delayed extradition proceedings while investigators conducted forensic analysis, some requiring processing abroad due to limitations in Ghana’s forensic laboratory capacity.

The 78 charges include conspiracy to influence procurement processes, causing financial loss to the state and using public office for private benefit. Also facing prosecution are former Ghana Revenue Authority Commissioners-General Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Emmanuel Kofi Nti, former customs officials Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoah, and Strategic Mobilisation Limited itself. The OSP has indicated plans to recover 125 million Ghana cedis allegedly overpaid to SML, describing the amount as unjust enrichment obtained through irregular contracts.

The extradition request follows a period of mounting public scrutiny over perceived asymmetry in Ghana-United States legal cooperation. Critics have questioned why Ghana readily extradites citizens to America for cybercrime offenses while struggling to secure reciprocal assistance in high-profile corruption cases. The United States extradited nine Ghanaians to face fraud charges in 2025 alone, a figure American officials described as extraordinary. United States Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson praised Ghana’s cooperation as reflecting strong bilateral partnership, noting that extradition is a formal judicial process subject to legal review, not political discretion.

Ghana’s request comes amid broader efforts by President John Mahama’s administration to demonstrate commitment to accountability in public office. The president has terminated all contracts between the government and SML, signaling zero tolerance for procurement irregularities. Extradition treaties between Ghana and the United States are reciprocal agreements requiring both countries to surrender fugitives when legal conditions are met, including dual criminality, meaning the alleged conduct must be criminal in both jurisdictions.

Legal experts note that American extradition proceedings can take months or years, particularly in contested cases involving experienced defense counsel. The process involves multiple judicial reviews at district court level, with potential appeals to circuit courts and ultimately the Supreme Court. Defense attorneys typically challenge extradition requests on grounds including insufficient evidence, political prosecution claims or violations of due process rights.

Ofori-Atta served as Finance Minister from 2017 to 2024 under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. The SML investigation represents one of several corruption probes initiated by the OSP targeting officials from the previous government. The case has drawn widespread attention given Ofori-Atta’s prominent role in managing Ghana’s economy through periods of significant fiscal challenges, including debt restructuring negotiations with international creditors and implementation of controversial economic policies.

The Attorney-General emphasized that Ghana has taken all legally required steps to ensure accountability, encouraging Ofori-Atta to return voluntarily to face trial with assurances of fair treatment under Ghanaian law. The former minister is expected to be tried in absentia if extradition efforts prove unsuccessful, though such proceedings raise complex questions about due process rights and the ability to mount an effective defense from abroad.