Ghana Students Buck Canada Immigration Decline Trend

Ghanaian students in Canada achieved an 8% increase in Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) approvals during the first half of 2025, defying a broader decline affecting international students across most countries as Canada tightens immigration policies.

According to analysis by education consultancy ApplyBoard, Ghanaian students maintained a remarkable 92% approval rate for PGWPs while Canada implemented study permit caps in 2024, followed by a 10% reduction in 2025. The growth contrasts sharply with over 88,000 fewer international students arriving in Canada in 2025 compared to previous years.

The PGWP allows international graduates from eligible Canadian institutions to gain valuable work experience, often serving as a pathway to permanent residency. Currently 920 fields of study remain eligible for PGWP applications, though recent policy changes have significantly restricted eligibility criteria.

Canada’s immigration landscape has undergone substantial transformation since 2024, with permits cut by 35% in 2024, with a further 10% reduction for 2025, capping the total at 437,000. These restrictions include tougher financial requirements and limited spousal work permit access for most international students.

Despite these challenges, Ghana’s performance stands out among African nations. Ghana saw its approval rating surge by 225% on the previous quarter for study permits, indicating strong institutional relationships and student preparedness that extends to post-graduation opportunities.

The positive trend reflects several factors working in Ghana’s favor, including established educational partnerships between Ghanaian and Canadian institutions, strong academic performance records, and alignment with Canada’s priority sectors. Many Ghanaian students pursue programs in healthcare, technology, and engineering fields that remain prioritized under current immigration policies.

Canada’s PGWP program underwent significant reforms in November 2024, tightening eligibility with focus on eligible public institutions and priority sectors like healthcare and STEM. These changes eliminated many business and liberal arts programs from eligibility, affecting students from various countries differently.

The success of Ghanaian applicants occurs against challenging broader statistics. International student populations could decline by 25% or more at Canadian colleges in 2025 as policy restrictions take full effect and institutions adjust to new realities.

Educational consultants attribute Ghana’s strong performance to strategic program selection and institutional partnerships that align with Canadian labor market needs. Many Ghanaian students have concentrated in healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades programs that remain highly valued under current immigration frameworks.

The positive trend positions Ghana as an emerging success story within Canada’s international education sector at a time when many traditional source countries face declining acceptance rates. This performance could influence future bilateral educational agreements and recruitment initiatives between Canadian institutions and Ghanaian partners.

However, challenges remain significant for all international students. More than 200,000 international student work permits are expected to expire by 2025, creating competitive pressure for permanent residency pathways as Canada maintains annual immigration targets of 500,000 new residents.

The data suggests Ghanaian students have successfully navigated Canada’s increasingly selective immigration system through strategic program choices and strong academic performance, creating a model that other African nations may seek to replicate in future recruitment cycles.