Ghana Stresses Innovation, Partnerships as Key to Universal Water Access

The government of Ghana will use innovation, partnerships, and intentionality to achieve universal access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs Ahmed Ibrahim has said.

During the opening of the weeklong 2025 MOLE Conference on WASH in the central region of Ghana, Ibrahim said on Monday that through innovation, the government would ensure that investments and partnerships deliver quality services to the poorest in the Ghanaian society.

“The future of sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene service delivery will not be in fragmented efforts, isolated pilots, or uncoordinated and one-off initiatives,” the minister said.

Through collaborative efforts, he said, communities, traditional authorities, and local government assemblies have come together to bring improvement to service delivery and protect natural water sources in some communities.

“These successes demonstrate that change is possible when strategy meets collaboration and when communities take ownership,” he noted.

Despite the successes, the minister noted that Ghana still faces significant challenges, as urbanization is moving faster than infrastructure, with the impact of climate visible in all communities, flooding in the capital and other major regional capitals, coastal erosion, and prolonged dry seasons in the north affecting water security.