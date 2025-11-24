Ghana Strengthens UN Ties: Ambassador Kumah Presents Credentials to Secretary-General Guterres

On Friday, 14th November, 2025, His Excellency Samuel Yao Kumah formally presented his Letters of Credence as Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations to the Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. António Guterres, at a brief ceremony held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

During the presentation, Ambassador Kumah conveyed fraternal greetings from the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to the Secretary-General. He reaffirmed Ghana’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations whilst expressing the country’s readiness to continue to work collaboratively with the United Nations and all of its Member States to advance international peace and security, sustainable development, and the promotion and protection of human rights. Ambassador Kumah lauded the Secretary-General for his remarkable stewardship of the United Nations, especially in these times of geopolitical tensions, and observed that the UN80 Initiative launched by the Secretary-General was one of the most consequential efforts to reposition the United Nations to deal effectively with the complex challenges of our world today.

He concluded by assuring the Secretary-General of his readiness to support the work of the Organization and to contribute meaningfully to the realization of the objectives of the UN Charter.

In response, Secretary-General Guterres described Ghana as a steadfast partner of the United Nations and a pillar of multilateralism. He commended the country’s longstanding and excellent cooperation with the Organization across all dimensions and expressed confidence that Ambassador Kumah’s tenure would further deepen that partnership.

The Secretary-General lauded Ghana’s vibrant democratic credentials, her commitment to good governance and human rights, and the country’s leadership in addressing the myriad challenges confronting the West African sub-region and the Sahel. He acknowledged Ghana’s active role in promoting international peace and security and sustainable development and assured the country of the United Nations’ continued support for these efforts.

Concluding the meeting, the Secretary-General reaffirmed Ghana’s status as a key member of the United Nations and expressed optimism that Ambassador Kumah would not only represent Ghana’s interests with distinction but also serve as a strong advocate for the African continent.

He warmly welcomed the new Ambassador to New York and requested him to convey his best wishes to President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama of Ghana.

GHANA PERMANENT MISSION TO THE UNITED NATIONS

NEW YORK

14th November, 2025