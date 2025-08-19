Ghana Strengthens UN Partnership to Boost Development Impact

Ghana is taking steps to ensure its partnership with the United Nations delivers more meaningful results.

The Ministry of Finance held high-level talks with UN agency leaders in Accra to improve coordination and align foreign support with national priorities. For years, multiple UN programs have operated alongside each other, sometimes leading to fragmented efforts and diluted outcomes.

The meeting focused on harmonizing UN assistance with Ghana’s Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework and the Sustainable Development Goals. Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Apem emphasized the need for a unified vision. “We recognise that the UN System’s support is catalytic,” he said. “This engagement is about moving from scattered efforts to a shared vision.”

Key priorities emerged from the discussions, including better use of data, synchronized planning cycles, and stronger accountability measures. The goal is to direct resources more effectively and avoid duplication. UN Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury welcomed the government’s leadership, noting that deeper collaboration will help accelerate Ghana’s development agenda.

Both sides have committed to regular follow-up sessions to sustain momentum. This renewed partnership aims to make development interventions more inclusive and sustainable, positioning Ghana as a model for effective international cooperation.