Ghana Strengthens Seafood Worker Protection Campaign

Ghana’s General Agricultural Workers Union intensified efforts Monday to establish comprehensive union coverage across the fishing industry, addressing widespread labor exploitation as the country advances toward full compliance with international fishing worker protection standards.

Speaking at the IUF Africa Seafood Workers’ Division Conference in Accra, GAWU General Secretary Andrew Addoquaye Tagoe emphasized that union structures remain absent in most seafood companies despite the sector employing over 2.5 million Ghanaians.

The September 8 conference, held under the theme “Rising for African Fish Workers’ Dignity and Rights,” focused on organizing challenges and best practices for protecting workers in one of the continent’s most hazardous industries.

“Apart from a few companies like Tropo Farms and West Africa Farms, where unions exist, most of the sector has none,” Tagoe stated. “People work at sea without labor inspectors monitoring conditions, which has led to widespread exploitation on vessels.”

Ghana ratified ILO Convention 188 on Work in Fishing in 2024, making it the 22nd country globally to adopt these protections, with the Convention entering into force on August 28, 2025, positioning the nation as a regional leader in fishing worker rights.

The country is targeting October 2025 for full compliance with Convention 188 requirements, according to union representatives, demonstrating practical implementation timelines once countries commit to ratification.

International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers Associations Acting General Secretary Kristjan Bragason urged African trade unions to strengthen regional collaboration. “Working together regionally builds collective strength, and that regional strength can help shape global policies,” he emphasized.

Trade Union Congress Secretary-General Joshua Ansah appealed to African governments that have not yet ratified ILO Convention 188 to do so and integrate it into national law, highlighting Ghana’s leadership role in continental fishing worker protection efforts.

Ghana’s fisheries sector provides approximately 60% of animal protein in the national diet and serves as the main source of affordable protein for the population, making worker protection essential for food security sustainability.

The sector faces mounting challenges including declining fish stocks, climate change impacts, and persistent labor rights violations aboard fishing vessels operating in West African waters. Union officials report that exploitation occurs particularly among workers on long-distance fishing trips without adequate oversight.

GAWU has implemented the Torkor Model at Kpando Torkor in the Volta Region, focusing on fishers and processors while promoting decent work and community development using child labor elimination as an entry point.

Representing the Minister of Fisheries, Director Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne of the ministry’s Research, Statistics, and Information Management division underscored fisheries’ central role in employment, food security, and nutrition across Ghana’s coastal communities.

Globally, over 58 million people work in capture fisheries and aquaculture, with approximately 15 million working full-time aboard fishing vessels in what the International Labour Organization identifies as one of the world’s most hazardous occupations.

The conference addressed specific organizing challenges including vessel-based work environments, seasonal employment patterns, and informal sector dominance that complicate traditional union formation approaches in fishing communities.

Women play central roles in fish processing, smoking, and marketing throughout Ghana’s fishing value chain, though union representation remains limited despite their significant economic contributions to household incomes and community food systems.

GAWU officials emphasized that successful unionization requires tailored approaches recognizing fishing industry characteristics, including mobile work patterns, extended sea voyages, and distributed coastal operations spanning multiple regions.

Stakeholders agreed that addressing industry challenges requires coordinated efforts combining stronger union organization, policy reforms, and broader advocacy to protect both worker livelihoods and national food security objectives.

The push for enhanced union coverage coincides with growing recognition that sustainable fishing industry development depends on ensuring decent work conditions that attract and retain skilled workers while preventing exploitation.

Success in establishing comprehensive union coverage could serve as a model for other West African countries working to improve fishing worker protection and comply with international labor standards in their maritime industries.