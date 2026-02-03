Ghana Strengthens Legal Framework for Digital Transformation, Official Says

Ghana is strengthening its legal and policy architecture to support the country’s digital transformation, according to Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Mohammed Adams Sukparu.

Speaking on behalf of sector minister Samuel Nartey George at the TechLaw Conference 2026 and the launch of the Association of Information Technology Law Professionals (AITLAP) Africa at the University of Ghana School of Law, Sukparu said the intersection of law, technology and innovation has become a defining force in Ghana’s development trajectory.

According to him, the establishment of AITLAP Africa aligns with government efforts to reinforce regulatory frameworks governing fast growing segments of the digital economy, including financial technology, electronic commerce, data protection, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Sukparu stressed that closer collaboration between legal professionals, technologists and policymakers is essential to ensure innovation remains inclusive, secure and internationally competitive, particularly as digital adoption accelerates across the economy. He emphasized that Ghana’s digital transformation requires robust legal foundations to protect citizens while enabling innovation.

The deputy minister pointed to artificial intelligence as an emerging driver of efficiency in financial services, legal practice and public administration, but cautioned that its deployment must be guided by clear ethical standards and forward looking legislation. He noted that Ghana is preparing an Emerging Technologies Bill for Parliament to establish ethical standards for AI, robotics and blockchain technologies.

Sukparu further reaffirmed the ministry’s open door policy and pledged support for partnerships with AITLAP Africa, particularly in research, capacity building and public education on digital rights and emerging technologies. He urged stakeholders across the public and private sectors to play active roles in shaping Ghana’s digital future.

The launch of AITLAP Africa comes as Ghana accelerates efforts to position itself as a regional leader in technology law and digital governance. The association is expected to provide a platform for legal professionals specializing in information technology law to collaborate on policy development and professional standards.

Ghana has made significant strides in building digital public infrastructure, including the Ghana Card national identification system, mobile money interoperability platforms, and the Ghana.gov portal. These systems have improved public service delivery and financial inclusion, but also created new demands for legal frameworks to govern digital transactions and protect user rights.

The government unveiled a National AI Strategy in 2025 that guides AI applications across health, education, agriculture, security and public services sectors. The strategy positions Ghana to capitalize on Africa’s rapidly expanding AI market, projected to grow from 4.5 billion dollars in 2025 to 16.5 billion dollars by 2030.

A presidential directive requires all government agencies to adopt AI tools by 2026 to improve efficiency and service delivery. The mandate represents one of the most comprehensive government wide AI implementation strategies in Africa and highlights the urgency of establishing legal frameworks for emerging technologies.

Minister George has emphasized that data is the new fuel and that applying intelligence to this data through AI generates real value. He has highlighted AI’s enormous potential to transform sectors including agriculture, healthcare, logistics, smart cities and financial inclusion.

The Communications Ministry has launched several initiatives to build digital capacity, including the One Million Coders Programme that aims to equip Ghanaians, particularly youth and women, with skills in coding, AI, machine learning and emerging technologies. The Girls in ICT project focuses on increasing female participation in technology sectors.

Sukparu has consistently emphasized the need to stop importing technology and focus on homegrown solutions. He has called for developing indigenous technological capabilities that address local challenges and opportunities specific to Ghana and Africa.

Legal experts attending the TechLaw Conference highlighted challenges including cybercrime prosecution, cross border data flows, intellectual property protection for digital innovations, and consumer protection in electronic commerce. Participants called for harmonization of technology laws across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

The conference featured discussions on blockchain regulation, cryptocurrency legal frameworks, privacy rights in the digital age, and liability issues arising from AI systems. Legal practitioners emphasized the need for courts and judges to receive specialized training in technology law to handle complex digital disputes.

AITLAP Africa is expected to work closely with the Communications Ministry, Data Protection Commission, Cyber Security Authority and other regulatory bodies to develop guidelines and best practices for technology law practice in Ghana and across the continent.

The association aims to create a network of legal professionals who can provide expert advice to businesses, government agencies and individuals navigating the complex intersection of law and technology. It will also facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building through conferences, publications and training programmes.

Industry observers note that as Ghana continues its digital transformation, the role of legal professionals in shaping responsible innovation becomes increasingly critical. The launch of AITLAP Africa represents recognition that technology development and legal frameworks must evolve together to maximize benefits while minimizing risks.