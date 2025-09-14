Ghana Strengthens Global Maritime Influence at London Safety Summit

Ghana Shippers' Authority Chief Executive Prof. Ransford Gyampo led the country's delegation to crucial international maritime safety talks in London, emphasizing container security's impact on trade competitiveness.

Ghana participated in the 11th session of the International Maritime Organization’s Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers held from September 8-12, 2025, where global maritime leaders addressed rising concerns about container losses at sea and emerging fuel safety standards.

The technical committee, which serves as the IMO’s regulatory engine for cargo transport standards, focused extensively on container safety amid increasing incidents of containers lost overboard. These losses pose significant threats to supply chains, marine ecosystems, and port operational costs worldwide.

Key outcomes from CCC-11 included finalizing draft interim guidelines for ships using hydrogen as fuel, which are expected to receive approval at MSC 111 in May 2026. The committee also advanced safety protocols for ammonia-fueled vessels and updated cargo-securing standards.

Prof. Gyampo, accompanied by delegation members Ms. Sylvia Asana Dauda Owu, Capt. Derrick Attachie, and Ms. Lydia Tsotsoo Odai-Tettey, contributed to discussions on how technical maritime standards directly affect Ghana’s trade competitiveness and port operations.

Critical recommendations emerging from the session included revising cargo-securing manuals to incorporate harmonized performance standards for lashing software, establishing stronger inspection regimes for containers and securing gear, and improving stowage planning and operational guidance.

The committee addressed updates to the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes Code and developed new guidelines for emerging alternative fuels including hydrogen and ammonia. These developments reflect the maritime industry’s transition toward cleaner energy sources while maintaining safety standards.

Container loss prevention received particular attention during deliberations. Recent incidents of containers falling overboard during rough weather have highlighted weaknesses in current securing systems and stowage procedures. The economic impact extends beyond immediate cargo losses to include environmental cleanup costs and navigation hazards.

Prof. Gyampo emphasized the direct connection between global maritime safety standards and national economic interests. “The global conversation on container safety is not just technical – it has a direct bearing on the competitiveness of our traders and the safety of our maritime space,” he stated.

Ghana’s active participation reflects the country’s growing maritime sector influence and commitment to international safety standards. As a significant trading nation dependent on maritime transport, Ghana benefits directly from improved global cargo security and handling protocols.

The recommendations developed during CCC-11 will advance to the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee for formal adoption. Once approved, these standards will become mandatory for international shipping operations, affecting vessels calling at Ghanaian ports.

Technical advances addressed during the London meeting include enhanced inspection protocols for container securing equipment, improved software standards for cargo planning systems, and updated training requirements for maritime personnel handling dangerous goods and bulk cargoes.

The session’s focus on alternative fuel safety guidelines positions the maritime industry for the energy transition while maintaining operational safety. Hydrogen and ammonia represent promising alternatives to traditional marine fuels but require specialized handling and safety protocols.

Ghana’s delegation brought West African perspectives to discussions about global maritime standards. Regional trade patterns, port infrastructure capabilities, and vessel types serving African markets influence how international standards are implemented locally.

The committee’s work on bulk cargo handling standards particularly affects Ghana given the country’s significant mineral export sector. Updated guidelines for loading, securing, and monitoring bulk commodities will directly impact Ghana’s mining and agricultural exports.

Container securing improvements developed at CCC-11 address technological advances in lashing equipment and stowage planning software. These updates reflect industry evolution toward automated systems and enhanced monitoring capabilities for cargo security.

The International Maritime Organization’s technical committees develop binding international standards that all member states must implement. Ghana’s active participation ensures national interests are considered in global rule-making processes affecting maritime trade.