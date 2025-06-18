Ghana Strengthens Climate Resilience Through International Partnerships

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is enhancing the nation’s climate adaptation capabilities through two concurrent initiatives with European partners.

A Danish Meteorological Institute delegation is finalizing a communication strategy for the Ghana Climate Atlas, while UK collaborators are conducting specialized training on extreme weather preparedness.

The three-day Strategic Sector Cooperation workshop, concluding Wednesday, focuses on making climate data more accessible to agriculture, urban planning, and disaster management sectors. “This atlas will transform how we understand climate patterns,” said GMet Director-General Dr. Eric Asuman, acknowledging Denmark’s support in building local expertise.

Parallel UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology training equips meteorologists with advanced storm and heatwave forecasting techniques. The Lightning Project addresses Ghana’s increasing vulnerability to climate-induced extreme weather, providing tools for early warning systems and risk mitigation.

These collaborations represent Ghana’s proactive approach to climate challenges, combining international technical support with domestic implementation. The initiatives aim to institutionalize climate-smart decision-making across key economic sectors as weather patterns become more unpredictable.