Ghana Strengthens Cement Industry Defense Against Substandard Imports

Ghana has established robust oversight mechanisms to defend its cement industry against substandard imports, inaugurating the Fourth Portland Cement Monitoring Committee (PCMC IV) to safeguard a sector critical to the nation’s ambitious infrastructure development agenda.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare launched the committee at a ceremony in Accra, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting domestic manufacturers while ensuring construction quality standards that underpin billions of dollars in infrastructure investments.

The cement sector represents a cornerstone of Ghana’s construction economy, with market value reaching approximately $490 million in 2024 according to industry analysis. The market increased by 2.6% against the previous year, demonstrating resilience despite global economic challenges.

The oversight initiative operates under the Export and Import (Restrictions on the Importation of Portland Cement) Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2240), which provides legal framework for protecting domestic cement production against unfair competition from substandard imports.

Ministry Chief Director Noah Tumfo chairs the nine-member committee, which includes representatives from critical stakeholder organizations: Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA), Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana, Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division.

The committee’s establishment follows aggressive government action earlier this year. In March, Minister Ofosu-Adjare mandated closures for non-compliant operations, and by July, 300 inspectors were analyzing dozens of samples, demonstrating systematic enforcement efforts.

Construction industry projections underscore the committee’s strategic importance. Ghana’s construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investment in the industrial and energy sectors.

The World Bank’s recent commitment adds urgency to cement quality oversight. In January 2025, the World Bank approved an investment of GHS 2.4 billion ($150 million) for Ghana to bolster its energy sector, ensuring reliable electricity supply for households and industries.

Infrastructure development momentum continues accelerating. In June 2025, the African Development Bank (AfDB) pledged support for Ghana’s GHS166.8 billion ($10 billion) Big Push infrastructure strategy, which aims to strengthen the country’s road network and address long-standing infrastructure gaps.

Minister Ofosu-Adjare emphasized the sector’s foundational role, stating cement literally forms “the foundation of our national progress” across roads, schools, hospitals, and housing projects. She warned that substandard imports risk undermining infrastructure safety while eroding market share of compliant domestic manufacturers.

The oversight challenge extends beyond quality control to encompass complex trade dynamics. Facilities including Xin An Safe Cement and Kumasi Cement faced enforcement action, while established brands like Dzata Cement raised concerns about counterfeit rebagging operations affecting market integrity.

Committee composition reflects comprehensive stakeholder engagement. Rev. Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah represents cement manufacturers as Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana, while Frank Huber from GHACEM provides Association of Ghana Industries perspective.

The regulatory framework addresses pricing transparency alongside quality standards. Cement manufacturers have faced compliance challenges with directives to declare ex-factory prices for 50kg cement bags by May 2025, in line with GSA Legislative Instrument 2491.

Current cement pricing reflects quality differentiation strategies. High-grade 42.5R cement, ideal for building foundations, bridges, and critical infrastructure, costs approximately GHS 110 per bag, reflecting premium quality standards and performance characteristics.

The committee’s mandate encompasses strengthening monitoring and enforcement, collaborating with industry players, and providing policy recommendations to sustain sector growth. Chair Tumfo pledged comprehensive diligence, emphasizing commitment to confronting illegal imports and unlicensed operators.

Regional context amplifies the committee’s significance. Africa’s cement market recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving compound annual growth rate of 8.8%, with momentum expected to continue at 7.6% during 2025-2029.

The oversight initiative addresses market dynamics where domestic producers face rising operational costs while competing against potentially substandard imports. The committee’s work aims to level competitive playing fields while maintaining consumer protection standards.

Industry stakeholders view the committee as essential for protecting investments in local manufacturing capacity. The presence of Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division representatives ensures enforcement coordination at entry points where substandard products typically infiltrate the market.

The committee’s establishment signals government recognition that cement quality directly impacts infrastructure durability and safety. Poor-quality cement can compromise structural integrity of buildings, roads, and other critical infrastructure, potentially creating long-term economic and safety risks.

Real estate developers’ participation through GREDA representation ensures end-user perspectives inform oversight policies. Construction professionals require reliable cement quality assurance to meet building standards and project timelines.

The PCMC IV represents the fourth iteration of cement monitoring committees, indicating sustained government commitment to sector oversight despite changing administrations. This continuity provides stability for domestic manufacturers and confidence for infrastructure investors.

Looking ahead, the committee faces challenges balancing consumer affordability concerns with quality standards enforcement. Effective oversight must protect legitimate domestic producers while preventing market manipulation that could inflate construction costs.

The committee’s success will be measured by its ability to eliminate substandard imports while maintaining competitive cement pricing that supports Ghana’s infrastructure development objectives. This balance requires sophisticated market intelligence and enforcement coordination across multiple agencies.