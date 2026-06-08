Ghana stocks slip for the week as trading cools

Ghana’s main share index edged lower in the first week of June, with trading sharply reduced, though the market remains far ahead for the year after a record run.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) eased 0.38 percent over the week to close at 14,299.32 on Friday, June 5. The narrower GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) moved the other way, rising 0.74 percent to 7,911.44, helped by strength in bank shares. Total market value rose 0.93 percent to about 265.4 billion cedis, while the average share price across the bourse slipped 0.41 percent.

Activity was thin. Volume fell about 37 percent from the previous week to roughly 11 million shares, and the value of trades dropped about 20 percent to 90.7 million cedis, pointing to a quieter, more selective market.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated led the gainers, climbing 12.95 percent to 1.57 cedis. The move came in the same week its shareholders, meeting in Lomé on June 3, approved the group’s first dividend since 2022. TotalEnergies Ghana rose 9.09 percent, CalBank added 5.48 percent and GCB Bank gained 2.13 percent. On the losing side, Zenith Bank Ghana fell hardest, down 12.47 percent, with Benso Oil Palm Plantation off 6.43 percent, Ecobank Ghana down 6.27 percent and GOIL lower by 5.42 percent.

Trading stayed concentrated in a few counters. The information and communications technology sector, dominated by MTN Ghana, accounted for close to 69 percent of the week’s volume and about 54 percent of its value, with MTN Ghana the most traded stock by both measures. GCB Bank and Zenith were also among the busiest.

The soft week does little to dent a strong year. The Composite Index is up about 63 percent since January and the financial index about 70 percent, building on 2025, when the GSE was Africa’s best performing equity market with a return near 79 percent. The benchmark topped 16,000 points for the first time in March before easing back, and analysts have linked the broader rally to falling inflation, lower interest rates and steadier public finances after Ghana’s debt restructuring. Market value has grown by more than half since the start of the year.