Ghana stocks slip as MTN Ghana leads trading activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange closed lower on Tuesday as investors traded shares worth GH¢1.82 million across 16 securities, with telecommunications giant MTN Ghana dominating market activity.

The GSE Composite Index dropped 12.89 points to settle at 7,335.76, marking a 0.18 percent decline from the previous session. The Financial Stocks Index also retreated, losing 3.57 points to close at 3,405.89.

Despite the daily losses, both indices remain in positive territory for the year. The composite index has gained 0.50 percent since January, while financial stocks are up 0.43 percent.

MTN Ghana emerged as the session’s standout performer by volume and value. The company saw 244,643 shares change hands, generating GH¢949,023 in turnover despite its share price edging down by one pesewa to GH¢3.88. The telecoms stock accounted for more than half of the day’s total trading value.

Banking stocks featured prominently in the day’s activity. Cal Bank traded 120,311 shares at 50 pesewas each, while Ecobank Ghana recorded GH¢225,536 in value despite lower volumes. Standard Chartered Bank Ghana bucked the trend among financial stocks, rising one pesewa to GH¢28.01.

Insurance company SIC also attracted investor interest, with nearly 70,000 shares traded at GH¢1.05 each. The stock generated GH¢73,444 in turnover during the session.

On the Ghana Alternative Market, Intravenous Infusions dominated volumes with over 126,000 shares traded, though at the modest price of five pesewas per share.

Several blue-chip stocks registered minor price movements. Ghana Oil Company gained one pesewa to GH¢2.28, while Republic Bank Ghana also added a pesewa to close at GH¢1.10. Access Bank and Ecobank Transnational each declined by one pesewa.

The session’s biggest loser was NewGold ETF, which shed GH¢0.47 to close at GH¢378.53. The exchange-traded fund’s decline stood out among the predominantly modest price changes across the market.

Mega African Capital remained untraded during the session, maintaining its price at GH¢5.38. The investment firm, which recorded a net loss in its latest annual report, has seen limited trading activity in recent sessions.

Market capitalization data shows the bourse maintaining steady valuations despite the day’s minor corrections. Trading remained orderly with no activity recorded in the odd lot market.

The performance reflects cautious investor sentiment as market participants assess corporate earnings and economic indicators. Financial and telecommunications stocks continue to attract the bulk of investor interest on the local exchange.