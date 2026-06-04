Ghana Stock Market Rebounds as IPO Drought Ends

Ghana’s stock market is rebounding, with three share offerings ending a seven year listing drought and renewed confidence opening long term financing for businesses, experts told a summit in Accra.

Head of Marketing and Public Relations at the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Jerry Boachie-Danquah, said the market had shown remarkable resilience over three years, recovering from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). He said the GSE Composite Index had returned 64.21 percent, with market capitalisation reaching 263 billion cedis.

Boachie-Danquah said the bourse delivered about 28 percent in 2023, 56 percent in 2024 and 79 percent in 2025, with roughly 63 percent so far in 2026. He said three initial public offerings (IPOs) in the past six months had ended a seven year stretch without new listings. Before First Atlantic Bank listed in December 2025, the exchange had gone more than seven years without an IPO, its longest such gap since trading began in 1990.

“Capital will always flow to where there is trust, transparency, accountability and good governance,” he said.

He noted that institutional investors, especially pension funds managing more than 108 billion cedis, were playing a bigger role, and that the market stood ready to provide patient capital for firms seeking to expand.

Director of Stratgrowth Management Partners, Nana Yaw Owusu Banahene, said businesses must strengthen governance to attract quality equity investment. He said many entrepreneurs chased grants instead of building viable, investable companies.

Advisory Board Chair of Financial Literacy Africa, Dr Richmond Kwame Frimpong, said wider financial literacy was essential to expanding investment and reducing poverty. Managing Director of EDC Investment, Paul Mantey, warned that only about 2.1 million people contribute to pension schemes and urged education campaigns through schools, churches, mosques and community groups.

Participants agreed that deeper capital markets would be vital to financing enterprise, industrialisation and jobs, though sustaining confidence would require continued macroeconomic stability, governance and transparency. The session formed part of The Money Summit 2026, organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT).