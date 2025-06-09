Ghana Stock Index Rises After Active Trading Week

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index closed at 6,004.72 on June 5, 2025, gaining 15.57 points during a holiday-shortened trading week.

The index has risen 22.83% year-to-date, while the Financial Stocks Index increased 2.57 points to 3,244.82, reflecting 36.29% annual growth.

Trading activity peaked on Wednesday with over 5.7 million shares exchanged, while both Wednesday and Thursday exceeded GHC 16 million in trade value. Market capitalization settled at GHC 134.13 billion on Thursday’s close.

Notable gains included NewGold ETF (GHC 4.79 to GHC 363.67), Standard Chartered Bank (GHC 0.07 to GHC 26.27), and MTN Ghana (GHC 0.01 to GHC 2.82). Fan Milk PLC, GCB Bank, Ghana Oil Company, and TotalEnergies Ghana also recorded minor increases. The exchange operated only four days due to a public holiday on Friday.

The sustained index growth continues a 2025 trend of capital market recovery, with financial stocks significantly outperforming the broader market amid stable macroeconomic conditions.