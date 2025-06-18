Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Trading Surge Despite Index Dip

Trading activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) surged to GH¢12.68 million on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, marking increased investor participation even as the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) declined by 51.45 points to close at 6,176.29.

The Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) edged up 2.60 points to 3,290.32, maintaining strong year-to-date gains of +28.34% and +38.20% respectively.

MTN Ghana (MTNGH) led trading volumes with over 1.1 million shares worth GH¢3.3 million changing hands, though the stock dipped GH¢0.05 to close at GH¢2.94. CAL Bank PLC (CAL) gained GH¢0.01 to settle at GH¢0.56 on 34,000 traded shares, while SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC) rose GH¢0.06 to GH¢1.10.

The mixed performance reflects sustained investor interest in select equities amid cautious market sentiment. With mid-year approaching, analysts note improving trading volumes across multiple counters as the exchange maintains positive year-to-date growth despite broader economic headwinds.