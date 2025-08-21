Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Strong Trading Activity Led by MTN Ghana

Trading activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange reached notable levels during Thursday’s session, with over 8 million shares changing hands valued at approximately GH¢31.2 million.

The market showed positive momentum as the GSE Composite Index gained 32.89 points to close at 7336.70.

MTN Ghana emerged as the session’s most actively traded stock, accounting for the majority of both volume and value traded. The telecommunications giant saw over 8 million shares exchanged, representing nearly 99% of the day’s total trading value.

Other notable movers included CAL Bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, and Enterprise Group Limited, all recording significant trading volumes. The financial sector remained active, with several banking stocks appearing among the day’s top performers.

Market capitalization stood at approximately GH¢149.94 billion, reflecting investor confidence in Ghana’s listed companies. The GSE Financial Stocks Index also posted modest gains, adding 0.38 points to close at 3411.73.

While most stocks closed unchanged from their previous prices, the overall market sentiment appeared positive. The trading session demonstrated continued interest in Ghana’s equity market, particularly in the telecommunications and banking sectors.

Analysts will be watching to see if this momentum continues into Friday’s trading session, especially given the concentrated activity in a few key stocks.