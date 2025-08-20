Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Sharp Drop Amid Broad Sell-Off

Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange took a significant downturn during Wednesday’s session, with the benchmark Composite Index falling by more than 112 points.

The drop to 7,303.81 marks one of the session’s steepest declines in recent weeks, reflecting a broader trend of investor caution.

Nearly 2.8 million shares changed hands, generating a total value of GH¢10.4 million. MTN Ghana led the market in both volume and value, accounting for the majority of trades amid a slight dip in its share price. Other actively traded equities included GOIL, CAL Bank, and ETI, which also saw noticeable price movements.

Market analysts point to a combination of local economic signals and external pressures influencing trader behavior. While some blue-chip stocks held steady, the overall sentiment appeared wary, contributing to the index’s decline. The financial stocks index mirrored the trend, dropping 8.5 points by the close.

You might wonder what’s driving the sell-off. It isn’t just one factor. Currency fluctuations, commodity prices, and corporate earnings projections all play a role in shaping daily trade. For retail investors, days like these underscore the market’s inherent volatility.

Despite the day’s dip, year-to-date performance remains positive, with the composite index up by nearly half a percent since January. Market watchers will be looking to Thursday’s session for signals of a rebound or further correction.