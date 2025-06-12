Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Sharp Decline in Trade Value Despite Increased Transactions

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded contrasting trends in May 2025, with trading activity showing resilience among retail investors even as overall market liquidity declined sharply.

While the number of transactions rose 43% month-on-month to 20,118 deals, total trade value plummeted 52.9% year-on-year to GHS186.6 million, with volumes crashing 86.5% to 34.5 million shares.

Market analysts observe this divergence reflects changing investor behavior, with institutional players reducing exposure while retail participants maintain activity through smaller trades. The pattern suggests cautious repositioning rather than wholesale withdrawal, as investors navigate current economic conditions. Year-to-date figures reveal a broader slowdown, with January-May 2025 volumes down 78.2% and values declining 10.2% compared to the same period in 2024.

The GSE’s performance mirrors regional trends where African exchanges face liquidity pressures amid global macroeconomic uncertainty. However, the sustained transaction count indicates underlying market participation that could support recovery when sentiment improves. Market operators emphasize these metrics demonstrate the exchange’s evolving composition, with retail investors increasingly influencing daily trading patterns.