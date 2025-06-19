Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Modest Gains as Key Stocks Lift Indices

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded slight gains on Wednesday, with its market capitalization rising to GH¢137 billion from GH¢136.3 billion the previous day.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbed 54.18 points to close at 6,230.47, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) edged up 1.61 points to settle at 3,291.93.

MTN Ghana (Scancom PLC) led the day’s activity, gaining GH¢0.05 to close at GH¢2.99 after trading 97,545 shares worth over GH¢292,000. The telecom giant’s steady performance continues to attract investor interest, supported by its liquidity and dividend prospects. Societe Generale Ghana (SOGEGH) also contributed to the positive momentum, rising GH¢0.02 to GH¢2.00 despite relatively light trading volume.

Not all stocks followed the upward trend. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana dipped GH¢0.03 to GH¢25.00, likely due to minor profit-taking after recent stability. Overall market activity remained subdued, with 254,134 shares traded at a total value of GH¢498,065.94—a sharp decline from Tuesday’s GH¢12 million turnover.

The GSE’s year-to-date performance remains strong, with the Composite Index up 27.45% and the Financial Stocks Index gaining 38.27% since January. While trading volumes were modest, the session reinforced the resilience of Ghana’s equities market amid broader economic challenges.