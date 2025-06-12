Ghana Stock Exchange Sees May Rebound Amid Cautious Annual Trend

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) experienced a significant resurgence in trading activity during May 2025, with monthly volume and value surging approximately 80% year-over-year.

Exchange data reveals 19.07 billion shares traded worth GHS15.74 billion last month, marking the strongest May performance in recent years. This rebound suggests renewed market participation following months of subdued activity.

Despite May’s strong showing, year-to-date figures through May 2025 reflect persistent investor caution, with cumulative trading volume down 78% to 118.75 million shares and value declining 10% to GHS804.7 million compared to the same period in 2024. The dramatic contrast highlights how May’s trading alone accounted for a disproportionate share of 2025’s total activity, offsetting particularly weak performance in the year’s first four months.

Market analysts note the increased transaction count (rising from 14,053 in April to 20,118 in May) suggests growing retail investor participation, though smaller trade sizes indicate continued institutional hesitancy. This pattern aligns with the post-election transition period, during which investors typically await policy clarity from new administrations.

As Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators show gradual improvement, the GSE’s performance in coming months will serve as a critical barometer of investor confidence in the country’s economic recovery and reform agenda. The exchange’s ability to sustain May’s momentum could signal whether 2025’s early caution was transitional or indicative of deeper market concerns.