Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Marginal Gains in Quiet Trading

Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange was largely flat during Tuesday’s session, with the benchmark index inching up slightly.

The GSE Composite Index gained a marginal 0.13 points to close at 7,416.16, while the financial stocks index dipped by 1.08 points to 3,419.85. The minimal movement reflects a day of cautious trading with mixed activity across various sectors.

The total volume of shares traded saw a significant increase, rising to over 840,000 units from the previous day’s 421,000. However, the total value of those trades actually decreased to GHS 904,763. This suggests that while more shares changed hands, the transactions were primarily in lower-priced stocks.

CAL Bank led the volume with over 387,000 shares traded, though its price declined by one pesewa to close at GHS 0.50. MTN Ghana remained a dominant force by value, with its shares accounting for over GHS 256,000 in trades. Other notable activity included gains for Benso Oil Palm Plantation and Clydestone Ghana, which saw their share prices rise. The market’s overall capitalization saw a slight decrease, settling just above GHS 151 billion.