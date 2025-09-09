Ghana Stock Exchange Remains Flat as MTN Dominates Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange closed unchanged Tuesday with both major indices holding steady despite MTN Ghana accounting for 97% of trading volume during a quiet session.

The GSE Composite Index remained at 7,172.44 points while the GSE Financial Stocks Index held at 3,444.30 points, reflecting a neutral market sentiment among investors on September 9, 2025.

Trading activity declined significantly from Monday’s session, with 3.45 million shares changing hands valued at GH¢ 13.49 million, down from the previous day’s 4.41 million shares worth GH¢ 15.79 million.

MTN Ghana emerged as the session’s dominant force, with 3.36 million shares traded representing over 97% of total volume and GH¢ 12.43 million in value. The telecommunications giant’s overwhelming presence highlighted the market’s concentration in a handful of active stocks.

No equity stocks recorded price gains or losses during the session, with the only movement coming from the NewGold ETF, which declined GH¢ 15.30. This lack of price movement across the broader market suggests investors adopted a wait-and-see approach.

Major banking stocks showed mixed activity patterns. CAL Bank and Societe Generale recorded significant trading volumes, while heavyweights like GCB Bank and Ecobank Ghana remained dormant with zero shares traded.

The benchmark index has experienced recent volatility, with data showing a 1-week loss of 2.15% and a 4-week loss of 2.9%, despite maintaining an overall year-to-date gain of 46.72%.

Market capitalization held near GH¢ 147.65 billion, reflecting the stable pricing environment. The insurance sector saw modest activity with SIC Insurance recording over 21,000 shares traded, while manufacturing names like Fan Milk and Dannex Ayrton Starwin attracted light interest.

The Ghana Alternative Market recorded no trading activity across any of its listed companies, including Samba Foods and MMH, indicating limited appetite for smaller cap investments.

Company valuations revealed significant disparities in investor sentiment. Unilever commanded the highest price-to-earnings ratio at 24.99, while AngloGold Ashanti traded at just 1.05 times earnings, typical for mature commodity companies.

Dividend-focused investors found attractive yields in Societe Generale at 17% and Total Ghana at 8%, while Standard Chartered Bank’s preferred shares offered a 5.7% return.

Several companies including Aluworks and Cocoa Processing reported negative earnings per share, indicating ongoing profitability challenges in certain sectors.

The quiet session reflects broader market dynamics where recent trading has been characterized by significant declines in market activity, despite marginal gains in benchmark indices in previous sessions.

Trading patterns suggest investors may be awaiting fresh catalysts, whether from corporate earnings announcements, economic data releases, or policy developments that could drive renewed market participation.

The concentrated trading in MTN Ghana underscores the market’s reliance on a small number of liquid stocks, a characteristic that has persisted throughout the year despite the exchange’s modest year-to-date gains of less than half a percent.