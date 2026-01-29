Ghana Stock Exchange Releases New Equities Market Listing Rules

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has released newly approved Listing Rules for the Equities Market, replacing regulations that have been in place since 2006. The updated rules take effect February 2, 2026, according to a circular issued Tuesday by the bourse.

The new Listing Rules will apply to all applications, submissions, filings and continuing obligations with the Exchange from the effective date. Market participants and issuers received notice that the rules represent a comprehensive overhaul of requirements governing securities listings on both the Main Market and the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX).

The GSE announced plans to organize an engagement session to provide guidance and enhance understanding of the provisions contained in the new Listing Rules. Details of the session will be communicated in due course, though the Exchange emphasized the importance of full compliance upon the effective date.

Key changes in the 2026 rules include revised capital requirements for Main Market listings. Companies seeking admission must now have a post flotation stated capital of at least five million Ghana cedis, with a public float constituting at least 20 percent of issued securities. The minimum number of public shareholders post flotation has been set at 100, while the minimum number of outstanding securities post flotation stands at 100 million.

For the GAX Market, which caters to small and medium sized enterprises, companies listing by introduction must have a stated capital of one million cedis at the time of listing. Those raising capital must achieve a minimum post flotation stated capital of one million cedis. The public float for GAX companies listing after raising capital must constitute a minimum of 20 percent of total issued securities.

The revised rules introduce stricter governance requirements aligned with the Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Directors and management of issuers face enhanced scrutiny regarding qualifications, experience, character and integrity. GAX listed companies must now appoint a Corporate Advisor for a minimum tenure of three years.

Disclosure obligations have been strengthened under the new framework. Issuers must immediately announce material information likely to have a significant effect on security prices or investor decisions. The rules specify detailed requirements for trading statements when financial results are expected to differ by at least 20 percent from previous periods. Cautionary announcements must now include progress reports every 30 business days until full details are disclosed.

The updated rules establish clear procedures for securities buybacks, voluntary delisting and compulsory delisting. Companies whose securities face suspension must submit monthly progress reports to the GSE and advise shareholders on current affairs. The Exchange may place companies on a watchlist for up to six months, extendable by another six months, when grounds for suspension or delisting exist but remediation appears possible.

Fee structures outlined in the rules show application fees calculated at 0.05 percent of capitalization value, capped at 100,000 cedis. Original and additional listing fees stand at 0.20 percent of capitalization or value, not exceeding two million cedis. Annual listing fees range from 4,000 cedis for companies with market capitalization between 100,000 and 2.5 million cedis, up to 80,000 cedis for non-members with market capitalization exceeding 20 billion cedis.

External companies seeking listing on the GSE must comply with relevant Exchange rules unless exemption is granted or compliance would violate laws in their country of incorporation. Such companies must have operated for at least three years and maintain minimum stated capital equivalent to one million United States dollars.

The Listing Rules are available on the Exchange’s website. Inquiries should be directed to the Listing and New Products Department or Legal and Compliance Department of the GSE via telephone at 0302 669908, 669914 or 669935, or by email at [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected].

The new framework arrives as the GSE seeks to encourage more companies to pursue public listings. First Atlantic Bank’s December 2025 Initial Public Offering ended a seven year IPO drought on the Exchange, raising hopes that updated regulations could attract additional issuers in 2026.