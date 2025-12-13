Ghana Stock Exchange Records Strong Friday Rally With Increased Volume

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted notable gains on Friday, December 12, 2025, with both major indices advancing as trading volume surged significantly in the 7112th trading session. Market capitalization expanded to 168.50 billion cedis reflecting renewed investor appetite heading into the final weeks of the year.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose 44.44 points to close at 8,679.19, up from 8,634.75 recorded on Thursday. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 44.1 points to settle at 4,544.24, advancing from its previous close of 4,500.14. Both indices demonstrated strong momentum after remaining flat during Thursday’s session.

Trading volume surged dramatically on Friday with 13,086,286 shares changing hands compared to just 408,041 shares on Thursday, representing a more than thirtyfold increase in activity. Transaction values climbed to 12,389,581.05 Ghana cedis from 1,364,772.83 cedis the previous day. The sharp spike in volume suggests heightened market interest and potential portfolio rebalancing by institutional investors.

Year to date performance demonstrates remarkable growth across both indices. The GSE Composite Index has surged 77.54 percent since January 1, 2025, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index has gained 90.87 percent over the same period. These returns position Ghana’s bourse among Africa’s best performing stock markets for 2025.

Friday’s session followed a subdued Thursday where the composite index remained unchanged at 8,634.75. Wednesday saw both indices close at the same level after mixed trading earlier in the week. Monday’s opening session recorded 616,052 shares traded valued at 1,231,665.94 cedis with the composite index at 8,630.50. Tuesday experienced the week’s highest pre-Friday volume with 10,864,447 shares worth 29,405,039.17 cedis changing hands as the index dipped slightly to 8,628.21.

The Financial Stocks Index’s superior year to date performance compared to the composite index underscores sustained investor appetite for banking and financial services stocks. Financial sector companies have posted strong quarterly results driven by higher net interest margins, growing loan books and declining impairment charges throughout 2025.

The positive year to date performance positions the GSE among the best performing stock markets in Africa for 2025, reflecting Ghana’s emergence from a severe debt crisis that threatened financial stability in 2022 and 2023. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to approximately 8 percent by October 2025, creating a more favorable environment for equity investments.

Market observers expect trading activity could intensify in December as institutional investors rebalance portfolios ahead of year end. Some analysts anticipate continued positive momentum if corporate earnings maintain their trajectory and macroeconomic stability persists. December trading historically shows heightened volatility as market participants position for the following year.

The GSE is celebrating its tenth anniversary of the Ghana Fixed Income Market during November and December 2025 under the theme Ten Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market Deepening Markets Expanding Possibilities. Exchange officials have encouraged more companies to list on the GSE to deepen the market and provide investors with greater sectoral diversity.

Ghana’s bourse remains relatively small compared to more developed African exchanges in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, though its 2025 performance demonstrates its growing significance in the regional investment landscape. The exchange continues implementing technological upgrades and regulatory reforms to improve efficiency, transparency and accessibility for both domestic and international investors.

Investors will monitor whether trading maintains momentum through the final weeks of December. The sustained stability of Ghana’s economy, corporate earnings trajectory and investor sentiment will likely determine the market’s direction heading into 2026. The approach of year end typically brings increased portfolio adjustment activity as both institutional and retail investors assess annual performance and position for the new year.