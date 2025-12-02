Ghana Stock Exchange Records Modest Gains in Tuesday Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted slight upward movement on Tuesday, with both major indices advancing as trading activity intensified compared to the previous session.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose by 1.17 points to close at 8,611.87 on December 2, 2025, up from 8,610.70 recorded on December 1. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) performed slightly better, climbing 1.64 points to settle at 4,459.35 from its previous close of 4,457.71.

Market capitalization expanded to 166,505.88 million Ghana cedis, representing an increase from the prior day’s figure of 166,491.36 million cedis. The growth reflects investor confidence despite modest index movements.

Trading volume surged dramatically on Tuesday, with 3,766,520 shares changing hands compared to 1,266,274 shares on Monday. Transaction values also climbed significantly, reaching 2,879,737.48 Ghana cedis from 1,416,884.47 cedis the previous day.

Both indices have delivered strong year to date performance since January 1, 2025. The GSE-CI has gained 76.16 percent while the GSE-FSI has advanced 87.31 percent, indicating robust annual returns for investors in Ghanaian equities.

The uptick in trading activity suggests renewed market interest, though the marginal index gains point to cautious positioning among market participants. Financial sector stocks continue to outperform the broader market, as reflected in the FSI’s superior year to date returns.

Market observers will watch whether Wednesday’s session maintains this momentum or if the modest gains represent temporary consolidation within the longer term upward trend that has characterized 2025 trading.