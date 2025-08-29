Ghana Stock Exchange Records Modest Gains Amid Concentrated Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange closed Thursday’s session with marginal gains as trading activity remained concentrated in a handful of securities, with the NewGold ETF leading both value and price movements.

The GSE Composite Index edged up 1.06 points to settle at 7,340.08, maintaining its modest year-to-date gain of 0.50%. Total trading volume reached 283,272 shares worth GH¢1.47 million, reflecting continued selective investor interest.

NewGold ETF dominated the session, accounting for more than half of total trading value at GH¢802,022. The exchange-traded fund posted the day’s most significant price movement, surging GH¢7.07 to close at GH¢395.47. This sharp gain underscores growing investor appetite for gold-backed securities amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

Scancom, the local subsidiary of MTN Group, secured second position in trading value with GH¢190,104, while TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana rounded out the top three with GH¢179,766 in transactions.

SIC Insurance Company led volume trading with 130,029 shares changing hands, generating GH¢136,530 in value. The insurance firm’s active trading suggests continued institutional interest in the financial services sector.

Banking stocks showed mixed activity. Ecobank Transnational recorded strong volume of 44,732 shares, while Cal Bank attracted 33,091 shares. GCB Bank managed a modest gain of GH¢0.05 to close at GH¢10.01, representing one of only two securities to register price changes during the session.

The concentrated trading pattern highlights ongoing selectivity among market participants. Most listed securities closed unchanged from the previous session, indicating limited broad-based investor enthusiasm despite the index’s positive performance.

Republic Bank Ghana and the remaining active stocks maintained their previous closing prices, contributing to the overall stability but suggesting cautious market sentiment.

Market observers note that trading concentration in a few blue-chip stocks and ETFs reflects investors’ preference for established names with solid fundamentals. The strong performance of NewGold ETF particularly signals continued hedging behavior as investors seek protection against currency volatility.

Thursday’s session reinforced the GSE’s pattern of steady, if unspectacular, performance as Ghana’s economy navigates various challenges while maintaining investor confidence in select sectors.