Ghana Stock Exchange Records Impressive Year to Date Gains in November

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) extended its strong performance in November 2025 with both benchmark indices posting gains that reinforced impressive year to date returns exceeding 76 percent for the composite index. The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advanced by 2.68 percent to close at 8,610.15 points while the GSE Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI) sustained positive momentum rising by 6.26 percent to close at 4,456.43 points.

Year to date performance shows the GSE Composite Index has surged 76.13 percent since January 1, 2025 while the GSE Financial Stock Index has climbed 87.18 percent over the same period. The Financial Stocks Index’s outperformance continues demonstrating sustained investor appetite for banking and financial services securities which have benefited from improved asset quality and robust earnings throughout the year. Market capitalization reached 166,484.54 million Ghana cedis at November’s close reflecting growing investor confidence on the exchange.

Leading price gainers for November included Clydestone Ghana (64.3 percent), Ecobank Ghana (49.0 percent), Societe Generale Ghana (32.0 percent), Cocoa Processing Company (25.0 percent), Benso Palm Plantation (17.2 percent), GCB Bank (12.6 percent), Trust Bank Gambia (9.1 percent), and Ghana Oil Company (8.4 percent). On the losing side for the month were CalBank (negative 18.4 percent), Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (negative 18.2 percent), Access Bank Ghana (negative 0.7 percent), and TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana (negative 0.2 percent).

Equities trading closed November with a total of 38.61 million shares valued at 192.47 million cedis. While this represented a 12.49 percent dip in volume and an 11.39 percent decline in value month on month, overall market activity remained solid as investors continued to engage actively across key counters. Year on year, market activity experienced substantial growth with trading volume rising 312.76 percent and value increasing 591.31 percent demonstrating robust recovery from previous year levels.

Year to date, the market recorded 683.74 million shares traded valued at 3.47 billion cedis marking a 28.23 percent decline in volume but an impressive 73.61 percent growth in value compared to last year. The substantial increase in value despite lower volume indicates higher average prices per share reflecting strong gains across listed securities throughout 2025.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) celebrated its 10th anniversary on November 12, 2025 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra under the theme 10 Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market Deepening Markets Expanding Possibilities. Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama revealed that from 5.2 billion cedis in trade volume at inception cumulative trading has now surpassed 1.2 trillion cedis establishing the platform as one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Governor Asiama highlighted the market’s resilience noting that when trust faltered during recent debt crises trade volumes fell sharply from 230 billion cedis in 2022 to 98 billion cedis in 2023. When credibility began to rebuild the market rebounded to 214 billion cedis by October 2025 reflecting renewed investor confidence. He noted that inflation once at 54 percent has fallen to 8 percent within the target band while the cedi which lost half its value has appreciated more than 35 percent year to date.

In November trading on the Ghana Fixed Income Market recorded a total volume of 19.61 billion cedis reflecting a 32.69 percent decline from the 29.13 billion cedis recorded in October. However on a year on year basis traded volume grew by 7.01 percent highlighting sustained investor interest in the market. Year to date total traded volume on the Fixed Income Market reached 214.56 billion cedis marking a strong 39.77 percent increase over the 153.52 billion cedis recorded in the same period last year underscoring robust investor activity and confidence.

Treasury Bills accounted for 51.38 percent of the total volume traded while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 48.24 percent with Corporate Bonds making up the remaining 0.38 percent. The concentration in government securities reflects both structural features of Ghana’s financial system and institutional investor mandates prioritizing safety over yield enhancement. Pension fund assets on the GFIM have grown to over 90 billion cedis comprising approximately 90 percent of assets under management.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market commissioned a Borehole and Water Purifier project at La Enobal Basic School in Accra on November 26, 2025 as part of GFIM’s 10th anniversary celebration to provide clean water for over 550 students. This corporate social responsibility initiative demonstrates the market’s commitment to community development beyond its core financial services mandate.

The Ghana Stock Exchange announced it will hold the listing ceremony of First Atlantic Bank on December 19, 2025 at the GSE Trading Floor. The listing represents an important addition to the exchange’s roster of financial institutions and signals continued interest from companies seeking to access capital markets for funding and expansion opportunities.

Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange Abena Amoah revealed that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 has crossed the 200 billion cedi mark putting the market on track to achieve pre Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) levels. The DDEP implemented in 2023 temporarily disrupted market confidence when trading volume dropped to 98 billion cedis from 230 billion cedis in 2022. The market recovered by 76 percent in 2024 to reach 174 billion cedis under Ghana’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported economic programme.

Market analysts attribute the robust performance to multiple factors including macroeconomic stability, attractive valuations compared to other emerging markets, strong fundamentals among listed companies, and recovering investor sentiment. The Ghana cedi has appreciated against major trading currencies in 2025 reversing years of depreciation which supports corporate profitability by reducing import costs and foreign exchange losses that previously eroded earnings.

Treasury bill rates have declined dramatically throughout the year making equities relatively more attractive compared to fixed income securities. The shift in relative returns prompted institutional investors to reallocate funds from government securities into stocks seeking higher returns. Domestic institutional investors including pension funds and insurance companies have increased equity allocations as the outlook for Ghanaian stocks improves.

Looking ahead the Ghana Stock Exchange aims to admit 100 companies to the GFIM and expand participation to 10 million Ghanaians up from the current two million securities account holders. The exchange plans launching an academy providing preparatory programs designed to demystify capital markets for companies and their boards while guiding them through listing requirements and financing procedures.

The next decade will focus on deeper corporate market development sustainable finance instruments including green and social bonds regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework and leveraging financial technology and blockchain to boost transparency and efficiency. These initiatives aim to transform the GFIM into a more diverse platform that serves a broader range of issuers and investors while maintaining rigorous standards.

Exchange officials have implemented technological upgrades and regulatory reforms aimed at improving efficiency transparency and accessibility for market participants. Ghana’s bond market has earned international recognition for its innovation and transparency with the GSE now part of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) aligning Ghana’s fixed income market with global best practices.

The sustained performance throughout November positions the Ghana Stock Exchange favorably entering the final month of trading for 2025. Market watchers will monitor December activity closely as institutional investors complete year end portfolio rebalancing and companies prepare final dividend announcements ahead of the upcoming earnings season.