Ghana Stock Exchange Records Gains on Wednesday as Market Cap Reaches New High

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted gains across both major indices on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, with market capitalization rising to 168.69 billion Ghana cedis as the bourse maintained its strong year to date performance trajectory. The 7,115th trading session saw 4.83 million shares valued at 6.61 million cedis change hands.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose 14.94 points to close at 8,721.73, up from 8,706.79 recorded on Tuesday. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 20.54 points to settle at 4,583.21, advancing from its previous close of 4,562.67. Both indices demonstrated continued momentum following Tuesday’s substantial gains, when trading volume reached 4.62 million shares valued at 19.58 million cedis.

Year to date performance continues to demonstrate exceptional growth across both indices. The GSE Composite Index has surged 78.41 percent since January 1, 2025, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index has gained 92.51 percent over the same period. These returns position Ghana’s bourse among Africa’s best performing stock markets for the year, reflecting the country’s emergence from a severe debt crisis that threatened financial stability in 2022 and 2023.

Wednesday’s trading volume of 4.83 million shares represented a modest increase from Tuesday but remained significantly lower than the 13.09 million shares traded on Friday, December 12. Transaction values on Wednesday totaled 6.61 million cedis, down from Tuesday’s 19.58 million cedis. Market capitalization expanded by approximately 177 million cedis between Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching the new high of 168.69 billion cedis.

The impressive annual returns reflect multiple factors including macroeconomic stabilization following completion of Ghana’s debt restructuring programme, sustained corporate earnings growth, and renewed investor participation. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to approximately 8 percent by October 2025, creating a more favorable environment for equity investments. Treasury bill rates have fallen dramatically to 10.7 percent, the lowest in 14 years, making equities relatively more attractive compared to fixed income securities.

The financial services sector has been particularly robust throughout the year. Banks have posted strong quarterly results driven by higher net interest margins, growing loan books, and declining impairment charges. Improved asset quality and lower provisioning requirements have contributed to sector profitability as economic conditions normalize. The GSE Financial Stocks Index’s 92.51 percent year to date gain demonstrates renewed stability within the financial sector and boosts confidence in its long term outlook.

Market capitalization stood at 168.16 million cedis on Monday, December 15, before expanding to 168.52 billion cedis on Tuesday and reaching 168.69 billion cedis on Wednesday. The consistent rise in market capitalization reflects improved company valuations and increased trading activity. The approach of year end typically brings increased portfolio adjustment activity as institutional investors rebalance allocations and retail investors assess annual performance.

Exchange officials have encouraged more companies to list on the GSE to deepen the market and provide investors with greater sectoral diversity. Ghana’s bourse remains relatively small compared to more developed African exchanges in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, though its 2025 performance demonstrates its growing significance in the regional investment landscape. The exchange continues implementing technological upgrades and regulatory reforms to improve efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for both domestic and international investors.

Investors will monitor whether trading maintains momentum through the final weeks of December. The sustained stability of Ghana’s economy, corporate earnings trajectory, and investor sentiment will likely determine the market’s direction heading into 2026. December trading historically shows heightened volatility as market participants position for the following year. The GSE is celebrating its tenth anniversary of the Ghana Fixed Income Market during November and December 2025 under the theme Ten Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market Deepening Markets Expanding Possibilities.