Ghana Stock Exchange Records Gains in Monday Trading Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted modest gains on Monday, November 17, 2025, with both key indices advancing in the 7094th trading session of the year.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose 2.27 points to close at 8,414.15, up from 8,411.88 recorded on Friday, November 14. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 3.32 points, closing at 4,207.55 compared to the previous session’s 4,204.23.

Market capitalization stood at 165,540.66 million Ghana cedis (GHC) at the close of trading. A total of 1,083,742 shares changed hands during the session, generating a turnover value of approximately 2.66 million cedis.

The gains extend the bourse’s strong year to date performance. Since January 1, 2025, the GSE Composite Index has surged 72.12 percent, while the Financial Stocks Index has climbed 76.73 percent, reflecting sustained investor confidence in Ghana’s equity market.

The GSE Composite Index tracks the performance of all listed equities on the exchange, providing a broad measure of market sentiment. The Financial Stocks Index focuses specifically on banking and financial services companies, which have been among the best performing sectors this year.

Monday’s trading activity suggests continued momentum in the market, though volumes remain modest compared to peak trading days earlier in the year. Investors appear to be maintaining positions ahead of year end, with many companies expected to announce dividend distributions in the coming weeks.

The strong year to date returns have been driven by improved corporate earnings, stable macroeconomic conditions, and increased foreign investor interest in Ghanaian equities. The financial sector’s outperformance reflects robust profitability among banks, which have benefited from higher interest rate margins and growing loan portfolios.

Market analysts note that the GSE’s performance this year contrasts sharply with previous years marked by volatility and subdued trading activity. The rally has restored investor wealth and renewed interest in the exchange as a viable investment destination.

Trading continues Tuesday with market participants watching for any announcements from listed companies and monitoring global financial developments that could influence local sentiment.