Ghana Stock Exchange Records Gains Amid Budget Optimism

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) continued its upward trajectory on Thursday, November 13, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index rising 23.05 points to close at 8,196.71 as investors responded positively to the government’s 2026 budget presentation.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advanced from 8,173.66 recorded on Wednesday to 8,196.71 at the close of trading on Thursday, representing a gain of 0.28%. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also edged higher, climbing 1.06 points from 4,185.49 to 4,186.55.

Market capitalization increased to GH¢162.84 billion from the previous day’s GH¢162.55 billion, reflecting growing investor confidence in Ghana’s equities market. The gain came despite relatively subdued trading activity, with only 259,113 shares changing hands valued at GH¢1.12 million.

Thursday’s trading volume represented a significant decline from earlier in the week. On Monday, the exchange recorded 1.28 million shares traded worth GH¢3.92 million, while Tuesday saw 1.30 million shares worth GH¢3.27 million change hands. Wednesday’s session recorded 435,139 shares valued at GH¢2.09 million.

The year to date performance remains impressive for both indices. The GSE Composite Index has surged 67.67% since January 1, 2025, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index has gained 75.85% over the same period. The stellar performance reflects renewed investor confidence following Ghana’s economic stabilization efforts and successful debt restructuring programme.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson’s presentation of the 2026 budget to Parliament on Thursday outlined measures designed to sustain macroeconomic stability while supporting private sector growth. The budget targets real GDP growth of 4.8% and inflation of 8% for 2026, alongside continued fiscal discipline.

Market analysts attribute the sustained rally on the GSE to multiple factors including lower inflation, stable exchange rates, improved corporate earnings, and recovering investor sentiment. Ghana’s inflation declined from 23.8% in December 2024 to 8% by October 2025, creating a more favorable environment for equity investments.

The Ghana cedi has also appreciated against major trading currencies in 2025, reversing years of depreciation. Currency stability supports corporate profitability by reducing import costs and foreign exchange losses that previously eroded earnings of listed companies.

Treasury bill rates have fallen dramatically from 28.9% to 10.7%, the lowest in 14 years, making equities relatively more attractive compared to fixed income securities. The decline in money market rates has prompted some institutional investors to reallocate funds from government securities into stocks seeking higher returns.

The financial services sector has been particularly strong, with the GSE Financial Stocks Index outperforming the broader market with a 75.85% year to date gain. Banks have benefited from improved asset quality, lower provisioning requirements, and increased lending activity as economic conditions normalize.

Ghana successfully completed restructuring of US$13.1 billion in Eurobonds in October 2024 with a 98.6% participation rate, restoring access to international capital markets. The debt restructuring, combined with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility programme, has stabilized government finances and reduced sovereign risk premiums.

Domestic institutional investors including pension funds and insurance companies have increased equity allocations as the outlook for Ghanaian stocks improves. Fund managers are positioning portfolios to benefit from anticipated economic growth and corporate earnings expansion in 2026.

However, trading volumes remain relatively thin compared to historical levels, suggesting retail investor participation has not fully recovered. Daily trading values averaging between GH¢1 million and GH¢4 million indicate limited liquidity in the market, which could constrain further price appreciation.

Market watchers expect trading activity to pick up in the final weeks of 2025 as institutional investors rebalance portfolios ahead of year end. Some analysts anticipate the GSE Composite Index could test the 8,500 level if positive sentiment continues and corporate earnings meet expectations.

The 2026 budget’s focus on infrastructure investment, agricultural transformation, and the 24 Hour Economy initiative has generated optimism about growth prospects for companies in construction, banking, telecommunications, and consumer goods sectors. Investors are evaluating which listed firms are best positioned to benefit from government spending programmes.

Corporate earnings season for the third quarter of 2025 has generally exceeded expectations, with most listed companies reporting revenue growth and improved profitability. Banks have posted strong results driven by higher net interest margins, growing loan books, and declining impairment charges.

Exchange officials have encouraged more companies to list on the GSE to deepen the market and provide investors with greater choice. Ghana’s bourse remains relatively small with limited sectoral diversity compared to more developed African exchanges in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

The positive year to date performance positions the GSE among the best performing stock markets in Africa for 2025. The rally reflects Ghana’s economic recovery story as the country emerges from a severe debt crisis that threatened financial stability in 2022 and 2023.