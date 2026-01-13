Ghana Stock Exchange Records Best Performance Since 2004

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed 2025 with its strongest annual return in over two decades, delivering a 79.40 percent gain that surpassed all calendar year performances since 2004. The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) reached 8,770.25 points while market capitalization expanded to 172.04 billion cedis, marking a recovery that restored investor confidence after years of subdued activity.

The financial sector led the rally, with the GSE Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI) returning 95.19 percent to close at 4,647.17 points. This represented the highest return since the index’s introduction in 2011. Banking and insurance companies benefited from improved asset quality, expanding loan portfolios, and robust earnings throughout the year.

Trading values increased substantially, rising 73.75 percent to reach 3.74 billion cedis compared to 2024 figures. Although traded volume declined by 22.24 percent to 771.57 million shares, the value surge indicated heightened investor appetite for higher priced equities and institutional participation.

Clydestone Ghana PLC emerged as the year’s standout performer with a remarkable 1,433.33 percent gain. SIC Insurance Company PLC followed with a 344.44 percent return, while Ecobank Ghana PLC posted a 284.62 percent increase. Other major gainers included GCB Bank PLC at 215.70 percent, Access Bank Ghana PLC with 211.54 percent, and TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC delivering 207.16 percent returns. Mega African Capital PLC stood as the only declining stock, losing 3.35 percent.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) also recorded strong activity, with year-to-date total traded volume reaching a record 245.8 billion, representing a 41.29 percent increase over the 174 billion recorded in 2024. This exceeded the pre-Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) volume of 230 billion in 2022. Treasury Bills accounted for 25.14 percent of total volume, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 69.12 percent, with Corporate Bonds making up the remaining 5.73 percent.

Ghana’s stock market ranked as Africa’s second best performing exchange in 2025, posting a dollar denominated return of 137.40 percent when adjusted for currency movements. The cedi’s appreciation of approximately 40 percent against the US dollar throughout the year enhanced returns for international investors and contributed to the market’s competitive positioning.

Several significant corporate actions marked the year. First Atlantic Bank PLC officially listed on the GSE on December 19, 2025, following a successful Initial Public Offering that raised 786 million cedis. This represented the first IPO on the exchange since MTN Ghana’s 2018 listing, ending a seven year drought. CalBank PLC also raised and listed an additional 900 million cedis through a Rights Issue.

The GSE celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Ghana Fixed Income Market on November 12, 2025, under the theme “10 Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market – Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities.” Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama revealed that cumulative trading volume on the platform has surpassed 1.2 trillion cedis since its 5.2 billion cedis inception, establishing it as one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Throughout 2025, the GSE engaged in several capacity building and outreach initiatives. In collaboration with the International Capital Market Association, the exchange organized the inaugural West Africa Bond Market Conference on April 10, 2025, bringing together regional and international capital market players. The exchange also paid a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama on April 15, 2025, discussing initiatives to facilitate capital raising for private sector firms and State Owned Enterprises.

Federated Commodities PLC became the first issuer of Commercial Paper on the Ghana Fixed Income Market on April 17, 2025, raising 72.77 million cedis at a 19.43 percent coupon rate. This milestone expanded the range of debt instruments available to investors and issuers.

The Young Investors Network, in collaboration with the GSE and Central Securities Depository, organized the National Youth Investment Educational Campaign, reaching 209 schools and 215,000 students across Ghana. St. Augustine’s College from Cape Coast won the National Investment Quiz that climaxed the campaign.

Market analysts attribute the exchange’s exceptional performance to multiple factors including improved macroeconomic stability, declining inflation, strengthened foreign exchange reserves, and policy consistency following economic reforms. The completion of Ghana’s debt restructuring programme restored confidence among both domestic and foreign investors, while attractive valuations compared to regional peers drew fund manager attention.

Looking ahead to 2026, market observers expect corporate earnings quality, interest rate trajectories, inflation trends, and currency stability to influence whether the GSE sustains its momentum or experiences consolidation after the exceptional gains. Sector rotation possibilities exist as valuations across different industries show varying appreciation levels, potentially shifting capital toward undervalued sectors with strong fundamentals.