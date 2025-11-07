Ghana Stock Exchange Rebounds on Friday Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted a slight recovery on Friday, November 7, 2025, as both major indices gained ground following Thursday’s decline. The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) added 1.32 points to close at 8,229.16, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) rose 1.86 points to settle at 4,188.68, according to official trading data from the 7,088th trading session.

Trading activity surged dramatically on Friday, with 3,559,372 shares changing hands at a total value of 13.82 million Ghana cedis. The volume represented a seven fold increase compared to Thursday’s 506,700 shares, marking the busiest session of the week by a significant margin.

Market capitalization stood at 163.23 billion cedis at Friday’s close, showing minimal change from the previous session. The modest Friday gains helped trim weekly losses but weren’t sufficient to reverse the overall downward trend that began after Monday’s peak.

Despite Friday’s modest uptick, both indices maintain remarkable year to date performance. The GSE Composite Index has surged 68.34 percent since January 1, 2025, while the Financial Stocks Index has climbed an impressive 75.94 percent over the same period.

The week’s trading pattern revealed considerable volatility across sessions. Monday opened strong with the Composite Index reaching 8,369.81 points and market capitalization hitting 166.48 billion cedis. However, consecutive declines on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday erased those gains before Friday’s partial recovery.

Trading values fluctuated significantly throughout the week. Monday recorded 1.33 million cedis in transactions, Tuesday declined to 934,012 cedis, and Wednesday rebounded to 1.82 million cedis. Thursday saw turnover of 1.63 million cedis before Friday’s dramatic spike to 13.82 million cedis, representing the highest single day trading value of the week.

The Financial Stocks Index continues to outperform the broader market, with its 75.94 percent year to date gain exceeding the Composite Index’s 68.34 percent rise. This outperformance reflects strong banking sector profitability and dividend payments that have sustained investor interest throughout 2025.

Ghana’s stock market has emerged as one of Africa’s top performers in 2025. The nearly 70 percent gain in the Composite Index ranks among the continent’s strongest equity market returns, occurring against a backdrop of economic recovery measures and improved corporate fundamentals across key sectors.

The Managing Director of the GSE, Abena Amoah, recently noted that trading volumes on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) have more than doubled in 2025, reflecting growing investor confidence and renewed interest from businesses seeking to raise capital through the exchange.

The exchange operates Ghana’s primary securities platform, listing companies across banking, manufacturing, mining, telecommunications, and consumer goods sectors. Trading occurs Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Ghana time, with settlement handled on a T+3 basis by the Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository.

The approach of year end typically brings increased activity as institutional investors adjust portfolios and retail investors assess annual performance. Analysts remain optimistic about the market’s trajectory heading into the final weeks of 2025, with sustained corporate earnings recovery expected to support continued investor interest.

Friday’s trading session demonstrated the market’s capacity for sharp rebounds, though the week overall reflected the kind of volatility characteristic of emerging market equities responding to both domestic economic indicators and global market trends.