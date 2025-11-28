Ghana Stock Exchange Rebounds Friday Extending Market Rally

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted gains on Friday, November 28, 2025, reversing the previous session’s losses as both major indices advanced during the 7,103rd trading session, with year to date performance now exceeding 76 percent for the benchmark composite index.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbed 25.98 points to close at 8,610.15, recovering from Thursday’s 8,584.17. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 36.46 points, settling at 4,456.43 compared to the previous day’s 4,419.97. These increases extended the market’s impressive annual trajectory as trading approaches the final month of 2025.

Market capitalization reached GH¢166,484.54 million at Friday’s close, up from Thursday’s GH¢166,161.98 million. The increase reflects renewed investor confidence following Thursday’s contraction, which saw the composite index shed 26.71 points in what represented the week’s only declining session.

Friday’s trading volume reached 2,190,754 shares with a total value of GH¢14,721,607.61. The session marked a substantial increase from Thursday’s more subdued activity of 826,418 shares valued at GH¢1,649,558.69, suggesting investors returned to position portfolios ahead of the weekend.

Year to date performance shows the GSE-CI has surged 76.13 percent since January 1, 2025, while the GSE-FSI has climbed 87.18 percent over the same period. The Financial Stocks Index’s outperformance continues demonstrating sustained investor appetite for banking and financial services securities, which have benefited from improved asset quality and robust earnings throughout the year.

The week delivered mixed results with Wednesday emerging as the standout session. That day recorded exceptional trading activity with 15,509,624 shares changing hands valued at GH¢69,464,722.70, marking the period’s highest volume and turnover. The composite index reached 8,610.88 on Wednesday before retreating Thursday and partially recovering Friday.

Monday’s opening session saw relatively modest participation with 421,657 shares valued at GH¢2,241,147.23, while Tuesday recorded 1,416,021 shares worth GH¢1,316,550.66. The fluctuating volumes reflect typical patterns as institutional and retail investors adjust positions during the final weeks of November.

Ghana’s stock market ranks among Africa’s best performing bourses in 2025. The nearly 76 percent gain positions the exchange alongside continental leaders, drawing attention from regional and international fund managers seeking exposure to frontier markets with strong fundamentals and improving macroeconomic conditions.

Market analysts attribute the robust performance to multiple factors. Macroeconomic stabilization following completion of debt restructuring efforts has restored confidence among both domestic and foreign participants. Corporate earnings growth across listed companies, particularly in banking and telecommunications sectors, has provided fundamental support for higher valuations.

The banking sector has reported strong profitability driven by higher net interest margins, growing loan books, and declining impairment charges. Financial institutions have strengthened balance sheets while expanding lending activity as economic conditions normalize. These improvements have translated into attractive dividend yields that continue drawing investor interest.

Currency stability has also supported market performance. The Ghana cedi has appreciated against major trading currencies in 2025, reversing years of depreciation. This stability reduces import costs and foreign exchange losses that previously eroded corporate earnings, particularly for companies with significant dollar denominated obligations.

The GSE operates as the country’s principal securities platform, facilitating capital formation for listed companies while providing investment opportunities across banking, manufacturing, mining, telecommunications, and consumer goods sectors. Exchange officials have implemented technological upgrades and regulatory reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for market participants.

Despite the strong annual performance, some observers note that trading volumes remain relatively thin compared to historical peaks. This suggests retail investor participation has not fully recovered following the 2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), though institutional allocation to equities has increased as sentiment improves.

Looking ahead, the GSE has set ambitious expansion targets. Exchange officials aim to increase securities account holders from two million to 10 million Ghanaians while attracting 100 companies to participate in the fixed income market. These initiatives seek to deepen market participation and provide greater sectoral diversity for investors.

Friday’s rebound positions the market positively entering the final month of trading for 2025. Market watchers will monitor December activity closely as institutional investors complete year end portfolio rebalancing and companies prepare final dividend announcements ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

The exchange celebrates its 10th anniversary operating the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) during November and December under the theme “10 Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market: Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities.” Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama revealed during anniversary celebrations that cumulative fixed income trading has surpassed GH¢1.2 trillion since inception in August 2015.

Analysts expect trading patterns through December could provide signals about investor positioning for 2026. Monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Ghana regarding interest rate direction and developments in the country’s ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) program will likely influence market sentiment as participants assess prospects for the coming year.