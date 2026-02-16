Ghana Stock Exchange Rallies with Strong Gains

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded strong gains on Monday, February 16, 2026, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) surging 269.52 points to close at 10,530.31, representing a 2.63 percent increase from the previous trading session on Thursday, February 13, 2026.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also posted significant gains, climbing 242.81 points to settle at 5,822.99, continuing the market’s impressive performance in 2026.

Trading activity on Monday, the 7,154th session, recorded a volume of 8,574,992 shares valued at GHS43,871,537.78. Market capitalization reached GHS199,311.79 million, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the exchange.

The strong Monday performance pushed the year to date gains for the GSE Composite Index to 20.07 percent, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index registered a year to date increase of 25.30 percent as of February 16, 2026.

The market’s robust start to the week follows a strong close on Thursday, when the GSE-CI stood at 10,260.79 points and the GSE-FSI at 5,580.18 points. The exchange was closed for trading on Friday, February 14, 2026, in observance of Valentine’s Day.

The continued rally builds on the exchange’s exceptional 2025 performance, when it emerged as Africa’s best performing equity market with a 79.43 percent annual return. The stellar performance was driven by declining interest rates, easing inflation and improving corporate profitability.

Ghana’s macroeconomic stability has provided a supportive backdrop for equity market gains. The Monetary Policy Committee began an easing cycle in 2025, reducing the policy rate to 21.5 percent, while the Ghana Reference Rate dropped to 17.93 percent by November 2025.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed its fifth review under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility arrangement in December 2025, providing additional market confidence. The IMF projected economic growth at 4.8 percent for 2026.

Foreign portfolio investment flows have significantly influenced GSE performance, with Ghana’s frontier market classification attracting specialized emerging market funds seeking higher returns. The 2025 rally drew attention from international fund managers previously avoiding Ghana due to debt crisis concerns.

Market analysts attribute the sustained momentum to successful debt restructuring, improved fiscal discipline and policy continuity under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, which took office on January 7, 2025.

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) forecast in its Economic and Market Outlook and Strategic Investment Orientation for 2026 report that the GSE is positioned to achieve robust performance this year, driven by favorable macroeconomic conditions.

However, analysts caution that sustaining investor confidence requires delivering on macroeconomic promises while avoiding policy missteps. Disappointments regarding inflation control, fiscal discipline or currency stability could trigger rapid sentiment shifts and capital outflows.

Corporate governance improvements and enhanced disclosure standards could attract additional institutional investment, as international investors increasingly demand rigorous reporting and transparency before committing capital.

The exchange’s regulatory framework continues evolving to align with international best practices, with companies meeting higher governance standards typically commanding valuation premiums.