Ghana Stock Exchange Rallies to Seven-Month High

GSE Composite Index surges 106 points to 7,779 as MTN Ghana leads exceptional trading session with over 316,000 shares exchanged in Friday’s bullish market performance.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed Friday, September 19, 2025, with its strongest single-session performance in months as the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) jumped 106.34 points to reach 7,779.15 points, marking the highest level since early 2025. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) simultaneously gained 87.64 points to close at 3,653.69 points.

MTN Ghana (MTNGH) dominated trading activity with 316,797 shares worth GH¢1,296,490.28 changing hands, representing the highest single-day volume for the telecommunications giant in recent weeks. This continues MTN Ghana’s pattern of commanding significant market share, having previously driven market rallies and accounted for over 96% of trading activity in recent sessions.

Total market turnover reached GH¢2,176,268.26 across 746,677 shares traded, with 17 companies participating in active trading during the session. The previous day’s benchmark index closed at 7,672.81 points, indicating Friday’s 106-point gain represents one of the largest single-day increases recorded this year.

Societe Generale Ghana (SOGEGH) emerged as the second most active stock with 250,308 shares traded, followed by strong performances from CAL Bank, SIC Insurance, and GCB Bank. The broad-based participation across financial and telecommunications sectors demonstrates renewed investor confidence in Ghana’s equity markets.

Market capitalization expanded to GH¢157.37 billion, reflecting the significant index gains and increased investor interest. Previous weekly data showed the GSE-CI had risen 1.35% to 7,269.40 points as of September 12, with year-to-date gains reaching 48.70%, indicating Friday’s session accelerated the index’s already impressive annual performance.

The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) remained relatively quiet with minimal activity in Samba Foods Limited, consistent with typical trading patterns for the alternative market platform. No odd-lot trades were recorded across any listed securities during the session.

Financial metrics for major companies reveal strong market valuations, with ACCESS Bank maintaining a market capitalization of approximately GH¢2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. MTN Ghana’s market capitalization reached approximately GH¢54.14 billion with a P/E ratio of 7.45, reinforcing its position as Ghana’s largest publicly traded company by market value.

The exceptional trading session occurred amid broader positive sentiment in Ghana’s financial markets, with investors demonstrating increased risk appetite following recent economic developments. Recent trading patterns have shown significant improvements in both volume and turnover compared to previous sessions.

Weekly trading data for September 15-19 demonstrates consistent momentum building throughout the period, with Friday delivering the highest volumes and values of the week. The pattern suggests institutional and retail investors are positioning themselves ahead of anticipated market developments.

Banking sector stocks contributed significantly to the session’s gains, with multiple financial institutions recording active trading. The strong performance across financial stocks supports the GSE-FSI’s substantial 87-point increase, indicating sector-wide confidence among investors.

The telecommunications sector’s dominance, led by MTN Ghana’s exceptional volume, reflects continued investor interest in companies with strong dividend histories and stable earnings profiles. The company’s consistent trading leadership demonstrates its role as a bellwether for Ghana’s equity markets.

Friday’s performance positions the GSE-CI for potential further gains as it approaches resistance levels not seen since early 2025. Technical analysts suggest the index’s momentum could continue if trading volumes remain elevated and institutional participation increases.

Market participants are closely monitoring the sustainability of current trading levels, particularly given Ghana’s broader economic context and regional market conditions. The exceptional single-day performance provides positive momentum heading into the final quarter of 2025.

The Ghana Stock Exchange’s strong finish to the week demonstrates renewed investor confidence in domestic equities, with broad-based participation across sectors suggesting underlying market strength rather than isolated stock-specific movements.