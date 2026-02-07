Ghana Stock Exchange Rallies on Friday Closing Week Strong

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) concluded Friday, February 6, 2026, with robust gains across both benchmark indices as the GSE Composite Index surged 101.32 points to close at 9,152.65, marking the highest level of the week.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advanced 1.12 percent from Thursday’s closing level of 9,051.33 points in the exchange’s 7,148th trading session. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) climbed 45.15 points to settle at 5,036.96, reflecting a 0.90 percent increase from the previous day’s 4,991.81 points.

Friday’s trading volume reached 2,908,434 shares valued at 8.45 million cedis. Market capitalization increased to 180.74 billion cedis at the close of trading, up from 180.58 billion cedis recorded Thursday.

The week recorded dramatic volatility in trading activity, with Wednesday and Thursday posting exceptional volumes before Friday’s moderate session. Monday opened with 1.38 million shares valued at 2.88 million cedis, followed by Tuesday’s 2.40 million shares worth 12.84 million cedis. Wednesday surged to 26.29 million shares valued at 111.55 million cedis, while Thursday peaked at 35.43 million shares worth 156.76 million cedis.

Year to date performance shows the GSE-CI gaining 4.36 percent since January 1, 2026, while the GSE-FSI has advanced 8.39 percent over the same period. The Financial Stocks Index continues outpacing the broader market composite, reflecting sustained investor interest in banking and insurance sector equities.

The strong weekly performance extends the exchange’s positive momentum into February following its remarkable 2025 showing, when it emerged as Africa’s best performing equity market with a 79.43 percent annual return. The GSE-CI closed 2025 at 8,770.25 points on January 2, having surged from 4,888.82 points at the start of that year.

Ghana’s improved macroeconomic fundamentals provide a supportive backdrop for equity market performance. Inflation reached 6.3 percent in November 2025, falling within the Bank of Ghana (BoG) target range after years of elevated price pressures. Public debt stabilized around 45 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) following comprehensive restructuring efforts that removed immediate default risks.

Market analysts attribute the sustained bullish sentiment to factors including inflation returning to central bank targets, the cedi’s relative stability against major currencies, and improved corporate earnings expectations for 2026. Foreign portfolio investment flows significantly influence GSE performance, with Ghana’s frontier market classification attracting specialized emerging market funds seeking higher returns despite elevated risks.

The GSE operates through an automated trading system with continuous trading from 10:00 to 15:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) each working day. Settlement of trades, handled by Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository, occurs on a T plus 3 basis. The exchange comprises several markets including the Main Market for large corporates, Ghana Alternative Market for small and medium sized enterprises, Ghana Fixed Income Market for trading treasury bills and bonds, Commercial Paper Market for short term corporate debt, Green and Sustainable Bond Market, and Over the Counter Market for trading public non-listed securities.

The Ghana Stock Exchange has 42 listed equities from 37 companies, with recent additions including First Atlantic Bank, which listed in December 2025. Recent corporate activity continues strengthening the exchange’s market depth and investor options.

However, maintaining investor confidence through 2026 requires sustained fiscal discipline and policy stability following last year’s exceptional returns. Market participants continue monitoring corporate earnings announcements, monetary policy decisions, and broader economic indicators that influence trading direction. Financial sector stocks dominate GSE market capitalization but face ongoing adjustments as lending rates decline while banks navigate asset quality pressures stemming from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme impact on government securities portfolios.