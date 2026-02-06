Ghana Stock Exchange Projected to Deliver 81 Percent Returns in 2026

Investors face promising prospects as the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is forecast to achieve robust performance in 2026, driven by declining interest rates, easing inflation and improving corporate profitability, according to the Economic and Market Outlook and Strategic Investment Orientation for 2026 report by the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

The report projects the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) to deliver approximately 81 percent returns, supported by commodity-linked equities, while the GSE Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI) is forecast to achieve returns of about 95 percent over the same period.

The forecast comes after the exchange emerged as Africa’s best performing equity market in 2025 with a remarkable 79.43 percent annual return, demonstrating strong investor confidence following Ghana’s successful debt restructuring and improved fiscal discipline.

Analysts attribute the bullish outlook to sustained investment in artificial intelligence, continued economic expansion, and favorable macroeconomic conditions. The report advises investors to focus on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), food and beverages, and financial stocks, which are expected to dominate trading activity in both volumes and values.

As of February 3, 2026, the GSE Composite Index had gained 2.7 percent year to date, closing at 9,007.04 points, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index increased 6.16 percent to reach 4,933.23 points, indicating strong early momentum in the new year.

The combination of declining interest rates and inflation, improving corporate profitability, sustained investment in artificial intelligence, and continued economic expansion presents favorable conditions for equity market appreciation in 2026, according to the MIIF report.

On the domestic financing front, the government faces a projected financing gap of approximately 34.4 billion cedis in the 2026 budget, largely to be funded from domestic sources. To bridge this gap, weekly treasury bill auctions will continue alongside a planned ten billion cedis infrastructure bond issuance.

The government plans to issue ten billion cedis in infrastructure bonds as part of efforts to manage the domestic financing gap, while rising corporate demand for foreign exchange under the Big Push initiative may place pressure on the local currency.

The International Monetary Fund’s completion of its fifth review under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility arrangement in December 2025 provided additional market confidence, with the IMF projecting growth at 4.8 percent for 2026.

Global mining developments could also influence local markets. Rio Tinto and Glencore scrapped plans for a 260 billion United States dollar merger that would have created the world’s largest mining company, after determining they could not reach an agreement that would deliver sufficient value to shareholders.

The proposed deal collapsed on Thursday following weeks of discussions in which the companies failed to agree on key terms, including governance and ownership of the combined group. Under the proposed structure, Rio Tinto would have retained both the chair and chief executive roles and secured pro forma control of the merged entity.

Had the deal gone ahead, the combined group would have emerged as the world’s largest copper producer, accounting for about seven percent of global output, alongside dominant positions in iron ore, coal and other key commodities.

The collapse marks the third failed attempt at a tie-up between the two miners. The idea was first floated before the global financial crisis of 2008, then revived in 2014 and late 2024. Those talks collapsed over valuation concerns, Rio Tinto’s reluctance to pay a significant premium and sharp differences in corporate culture and governance.

Rising precious metal prices, declining ore grades and increasing extraction complexities are forcing mining companies to innovate and optimize operations to protect margins, according to the MIIF report.

Inflation’s return to the Bank of Ghana’s target range proved particularly significant for equity valuations, with consumer price inflation reaching 6.3 percent in November 2025, successfully falling within the central bank’s tolerance band after years of elevated increases.

The moderation in price pressures allowed the Monetary Policy Committee to begin an easing cycle, reducing the policy rate to 21.5 percent while the Ghana Reference Rate dropped to 17.93 percent by November 2025.

Foreign portfolio investment flows will significantly influence GSE performance in 2026. Ghana’s frontier market classification attracts specialized emerging market funds seeking higher returns despite elevated risks. The 2025 rally likely drew attention from international fund managers previously avoiding Ghana due to debt crisis concerns.

MIIF Chief Executive Officer Justina Nelson pledged to consolidate the fund’s 2025 gains as management works to position the institution among world class sovereign wealth funds. Large scale gold mining remained the main driver of royalty inflows, generating 291.87 million United States dollars by the end of September 2025, representing a 40.18 percent increase compared to the 208.20 million dollars recorded over the same period in 2024.

The 2026 budget targets a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP and an overall deficit of 2.2 percent, aligning with the amended Public Financial Management Act and IMF supported program objectives. Revenue mobilization efforts projected at 268.1 billion cedis represent an 18.8 percent increase over 2025, reflecting strong emphasis on domestic revenue generation through non oil tax reforms.

The combination of a buoyant stock exchange, strategic government infrastructure initiatives and global market shifts creates a landscape considered ideal for strategic portfolio positioning in 2026, according to the MIIF outlook.