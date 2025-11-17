Ghana Stock Exchange Posts Strong October Gains Amid Investor Confidence

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded robust performance in October 2025, with the composite index gaining 2.66 percent as sustained investor confidence drove market activity across equities and fixed income segments.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) closed the month at 8,385.35 points, bringing its year to date return to 71.53 percent. Market capitalization reached GHS 166.54 billion, representing a 2.43 percent monthly increase and reflecting the exchange’s continued upward momentum.

The GSE Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI) maintained its upward trajectory with an even stronger performance, advancing 10.39 percent to close at 4,193.90 points. The financial index has now extended its year to date gain to 76.16 percent, outpacing the broader market significantly.

Trading on the equities market closed October with 44.12 million shares valued at GHS 217.21 million changing hands. While volume dipped 4.04 percent compared to September, value surged 14.75 percent, indicating increased trading in higher priced securities.

Clydestone Ghana PLC led price gainers with a remarkable 64.71 percent surge, followed by Societe Generale Ghana PLC at 63.94 percent and Fan Milk PLC with 49.53 percent gains. Other notable performers included Cocoa Processing Company PLC rising 33.33 percent, Ecobank Ghana PLC advancing 28.67 percent, and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC climbing 20.66 percent.

CalBank PLC topped the losers’ chart, declining 23.44 percent during the period. New Gold fell 6.48 percent, while Scancom PLC and Mega African Capital PLC dropped 3.45 percent and 3.35 percent respectively.

On a year on year basis, market activity surged significantly with volume up 334.84 percent and value higher by 87.39 percent compared to October 2024. Year to date, cumulative trading reached 645.13 million shares valued at GHS 3.27 billion, representing a 31.61 percent decline in volume but a robust 66.29 percent growth in value compared to the same period last year.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) continued improving throughout October, with total traded volume reaching GHS 29.13 billion. This represented a 4.66 percent increase from September’s GHS 27.83 billion. Treasury Bills accounted for 44.31 percent of total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 42.60 percent. Bank of Ghana Bills represented 11.72 percent with Corporate Bonds making up the remaining 1.37 percent.

Fixed income trading demonstrated impressive year on year growth of 77.23 percent, highlighting growing investor participation in debt instruments. Year to date, total traded volume stood at GHS 214.14 billion, marking solid 58.39 percent growth over the GHS 135.19 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

The exchange hosted significant events during October. On 9 October, GSE collaborated with the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for the Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy programme. The event, themed “Navigating Risk in a Digital Era on Capital Markets,” formed part of WFE’s global week long campaign promoting investor education and protection.

Absa Bank Ghana Limited partnered with GSE on 23 October to host a capacity building workshop for market participants. The session spotlighted opportunities within the Debt Capital Market and emphasized the exchange’s various financing platforms to provide short and long term capital helping companies expand, create jobs, and drive economic growth.