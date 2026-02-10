Ghana Stock Exchange Posts Strong January Gains

The Ghana Stock Exchange recorded impressive gains in January 2026, with the benchmark index advancing 2.69 percent while trading volumes surged more than ninefold compared to the same period last year.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose to 9,006.51 points by the end of January, marking a 2.69 percent year to date gain. The Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI) outperformed the broader market with a 6.14 percent increase, closing the month at 4,932.42 points.

Market capitalisation reached GHS 178.84 billion, representing a 53 percent increase from GHS 117.17 billion recorded in January 2025. Trading volume soared to 167.32 million shares valued at GHS 705.36 million, marking a 938.51 percent surge in volume and a 549.48 percent increase in value compared to the corresponding period last year.

CalBank PLC led market gainers with a 15.71 percent price appreciation during the month, followed by Ghana Commercial Bank Limited (GCB) at 1.36 percent and Enterprise Group Limited at 0.28 percent. Ecobank Ghana PLC, Benso Oil Palm Plantation PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC posted modest gains of 0.14 percent, 0.06 percent, and 0.03 percent respectively.

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC declined 0.12 percent, while Societe Generale Ghana PLC dropped 4.46 percent. New Gold ETF recorded the steepest loss at 5.67 percent for the month.

The number of equity transactions climbed to 38,477 in January 2026, representing a 406.74 percent increase from the previous year. The surge in trading activity reflected strong investor appetite following the exchange’s stellar 2025 performance, when it emerged as Africa’s second best performing stock market with a 79.4 percent annual return.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) witnessed robust activity with total traded volume reaching GHS 36.91 billion, marking a 118.45 percent rise from the GHS 16.90 billion traded during January 2025. The value of fixed income trades totalled GHS 32.72 billion, representing a 134.22 percent year over year increase.

Treasury Bills accounted for 37.75 percent of debt market volume, while Government Bonds contributed 60.91 percent. Corporate Bonds comprised the remaining 1.34 percent of fixed income trading. The number of fixed income trades recorded during January stood at 56,982, reflecting a 13.83 percent growth compared to the same period in 2025.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama and Ghana Stock Exchange Managing Director Abena Amoah are scheduled to represent Ghana at the Annual Africa Summit organised by the Loan Market Association (LMA) and International Capital Market Association (ICMA) in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 25 and 26, 2026.

The event, themed Shaping the Future of Loans and Capital Markets, aims to convene over 1,000 senior stakeholders from across Africa and internationally, including issuers, investors, regulators, development finance institutions, and banks. The summit will provide strategic dialogue, networking opportunities, and technical exchanges focused on advancing African capital markets.

The GSE described the participation as positioning the Ghana Fixed Income Market firmly on the continental stage, creating opportunities to showcase Ghana’s debt market transformation, deepen cross border investment flows, strengthen market liquidity, and establish Ghana as a credible debt capital hub in Africa.

Market analysts attribute the strong January performance to sustained macroeconomic stabilisation, improved investor confidence, and successful debt restructuring under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility programme. Ghana’s inflation declined to single digits by late 2025, while treasury bill rates fell significantly from crisis period peaks.

The exchange continues to implement initiatives outlined in the Capital Markets Master Plan 2020 to 2029, focusing on product diversification, enhanced market infrastructure, and expanded investor participation. The introduction of green and sustainable bond markets and the expansion of the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) for small and medium enterprises represent key strategic priorities.