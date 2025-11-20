Ghana Stock Exchange Posts Strong Gains in Thursday Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded significant gains on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with both major indices advancing as investor activity remained robust during the 7,097th trading session.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose by 73.51 points to close at 8,496.86, up from the previous day’s 8,423.35. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 55.97 points, closing at 4,332.88 compared to Wednesday’s 4,276.91.

Market capitalization increased to GH¢166,567.43 million from GH¢165,654.84 million recorded on Wednesday, reflecting growing investor confidence and stock valuations across listed companies.

Trading volume reached 1,726,910 shares with a total value of GH¢11,908,024.06 on Thursday. This represents a decline in volume from Wednesday’s 2,026,747 shares but a decrease in value from the previous day’s GH¢21,607,125.84.

Year-to-date performance shows exceptional growth for both indices. The GSE-CI has gained 73.81 percent since January 1, 2025, while the GSE-FSI has surged 81.99 percent over the same period. These figures indicate strong market performance throughout the year.

Weekly trading activity has shown consistent engagement. Monday’s session recorded 1,083,742 shares valued at GH¢2,655,472.65 with the GSE-CI at 8,414.15. Tuesday saw increased activity with 1,758,888 shares worth GH¢4,362,968.96 as the index rose to 8,420.94.

Wednesday marked the week’s highest trading value at GH¢21,607,125.84 across 2,026,747 shares, pushing the composite index to 8,423.35 before Thursday’s further gains.

The sustained upward trajectory reflects positive sentiment among market participants and suggests confidence in Ghana’s economic prospects. Financial stocks have particularly outperformed the broader market, as evidenced by the GSE-FSI’s stronger year-to-date gains compared to the composite index.

Market analysts typically attribute such performance to factors including macroeconomic stability, corporate earnings growth, and favorable investor sentiment. The exchange continues tracking toward what could be one of its strongest annual performances in recent years.

The GSE operates as Ghana’s principal securities exchange, providing a platform for trading equities and bonds. Listed companies span various sectors including banking, insurance, manufacturing, and telecommunications.