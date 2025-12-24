Ghana Stock Exchange Posts Modest Gains in Christmas Eve Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded marginal gains during its Christmas Eve trading session on Wednesday, December 24, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index advancing 4.31 points as the market prepares to close for the festive holiday.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose to 8,755.97 points from the previous day’s close of 8,751.66 points, while market capitalization increased to GH¢171.86 billion. The modest uptick extends the bourse’s remarkable year to date performance of 79.11 percent, positioning it among Africa’s best performing stock markets in 2025.

However, the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) experienced a decline, dropping 8.69 points to close at 4,628.69 points despite maintaining an impressive year to date gain of 94.42 percent. The index tracks stocks from the financial sector, including banking and insurance companies.

Trading activity on Wednesday remained relatively subdued with 802,411 shares changing hands valued at GH¢12.02 million. The figures represent a significant decrease from Monday’s session, which saw 35.34 million shares traded worth GH¢143.66 million, the highest volume recorded this week.

Tuesday’s trading session had already shown reduced activity with only 1.02 million shares traded valued at GH¢1.83 million, reflecting typical end of year patterns as institutional and retail investors wind down operations ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The week’s trading pattern demonstrates the gradual tapering of market activity as Ghana approaches the festive season. Monday’s robust trading gave way to increasingly quiet sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, typical of pre holiday behavior on stock exchanges globally.

Market capitalization movements across the three trading days this week reflect the volatility in investor sentiment. Monday saw market capitalization peak at GH¢171.87 billion before declining slightly to GH¢171.77 billion on Tuesday, then recovering to GH¢171.86 billion by Wednesday’s close.

The GSE Composite Index also showed fluctuation, reaching 8,759.11 points on Monday before declining to 8,751.66 points on Tuesday and recovering marginally to 8,755.97 points on Wednesday. These movements suggest cautious trading as investors balance year end profit taking against optimism about 2026 prospects.

The Financial Stocks Index’s stronger year to date performance of 94.42 percent compared with the Composite Index’s 79.11 percent gain underscores sustained investor appetite for banking and financial services stocks throughout 2025. This trend reflects the sector’s recovery following Ghana’s successful debt restructuring programme completed in October 2024.

The bourse’s stellar 2025 performance reflects multiple favorable factors including macroeconomic stabilization, corporate earnings growth and renewed investor participation. Ghana’s inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to single digits by late 2025, creating a more favorable environment for equity investments.

Corporate earnings for 2025 generally exceeded expectations, with most listed companies reporting revenue growth and improved profitability. The banking sector particularly benefited from stable interest rate environments and increased lending activity as economic confidence returned.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s 2026 budget outlined measures designed to sustain macroeconomic stability while supporting private sector growth, targeting real GDP growth of 4.8 percent and inflation of 8 percent for 2026. These projections have bolstered investor confidence in Ghana’s economic trajectory.

Ghana successfully completed restructuring of $13.1 billion in Eurobonds in October 2024, marking a turning point in the country’s economic recovery from the severe debt crisis that threatened financial stability in 2022 and 2023. The debt exchange allowed Ghana to reduce its debt servicing burden and redirect resources toward economic development.

The positive year to date performance positions the GSE among the best performing stock markets in Africa for 2025, reflecting Ghana’s emergence from economic crisis. At the start of 2025, market analysts projected the GSE Composite Index could reach between 6,000 and 6,850 points by year end, but actual performance has far exceeded these conservative estimates.

Recent weeks have seen the GSE Composite Index repeatedly setting new all time highs. By mid December, the index had already surpassed 8,600 points, territory that would have seemed unrealistic at the beginning of the year when the index stood below 5,000 points.

The exchange welcomed a significant new listing this month with First Atlantic Bank joining the bourse on December 19. The bank’s initial public offering added depth to the financial sector representation on the GSE and provided investors with another avenue for portfolio diversification.

Exchange officials have encouraged more companies to list on the GSE to deepen the market and provide investors with greater sectoral diversity. Currently, the exchange lists companies across sectors including banking, insurance, telecommunications, consumer goods, manufacturing and mining.

Top performing stocks for 2025 include Ecobank Ghana, which has gained 284.62 percent year to date, GCB Bank with gains of 215.54 percent, and Benso Oil Palm Plantation up 120.98 percent. These stellar performances reflect both company specific factors and broader sectoral recoveries.

Telecommunications stocks, particularly MTN Ghana, have attracted consistent investor interest throughout the year due to stable earnings and attractive dividend yields. The food and beverage sector has also seen strong performance as consumer spending patterns normalized following economic stabilization.

Market watchers expect trading activity could intensify when the exchange reopens after Christmas as institutional investors rebalance portfolios ahead of year end. Some analysts anticipate continued positive momentum if corporate earnings maintain their trajectory and macroeconomic stability persists into 2026.

However, caution remains warranted. The massive gains recorded in 2025 have raised valuations across the board, leading some analysts to question whether current price levels adequately reflect fundamental values or whether speculative enthusiasm has driven prices beyond sustainable levels.

Additionally, Ghana’s economic recovery, while impressive, remains vulnerable to external shocks including global commodity price movements, changes in international interest rates and potential disruptions to foreign exchange availability. The government must maintain fiscal discipline to preserve investor confidence.

Political developments also factor into market sentiment. The transition to a new government following the December 2024 elections has been smooth, but investors will watch closely to see how policy continuity is maintained and whether the new administration commits to fiscal responsibility.

The GSE operates as the principal stock exchange of Ghana, located in the capital Accra. Through its automated trading system, the exchange opens for continuous trading every working day from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT. Settlement of trades, handled by Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository, is done on a T+3 basis.

The GSE markets comprise the Main Market for large corporates, Ghana Alternative Market for small and medium enterprises, Ghana Fixed Income Market for trading treasury bills and bonds, Commercial Paper Market for short term corporate debt, Green and Sustainable Bond Market, and Over the Counter Market for trading public non listed securities.

As the GSE prepares to close for Christmas, investors can reflect on a year that has restored confidence in Ghana’s capital markets. The 79 percent gain in the GSE Composite Index represents one of the strongest annual performances in the exchange’s history and validates the resilience of Ghanaian businesses and the improving macroeconomic environment.

The exchange will resume trading after the Christmas holiday, with analysts expecting strong interest as investors position themselves for 2026. Whether the momentum can be sustained into the new year will depend on corporate earnings reports, government policy execution and continued macroeconomic stability.

For now, the Christmas Eve trading session provides a fitting close to what has been a transformative year for the Ghana Stock Exchange, marking a decisive recovery from the challenges that defined 2022 and 2023.