Ghana Stock Exchange Posts Gains as Composite Index Rises 11.88 Points

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index rose 11.88 points to 8,379.00 on October 27, 2025, while the Financial Stocks Index gained 15.71 points, reflecting continued positive momentum in the market.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) increased from 8,367.12 points on October 24, 2025, to 8,379.00 points on October 27, 2025, marking the 7,079th trading session. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) rose from 4,098.11 points to 4,113.81 points over the same period.

Market capitalization stood at 166,669.70 million Ghana cedis on Monday, October 27, 2025. Trading volume reached 551,022 shares with a total value of 1,880,650.40 Ghana cedis for the day.

“The GSE-CI has achieved year-to-date growth of 71.40 percent,” market data shows.

The GSE-FSI, which tracks financial sector stocks, recorded year-to-date growth of 72.79 percent from January 1 to October 27, 2025. This performance slightly outpaced the broader composite index, indicating strong investor interest in financial sector equities.

The positive movement comes as the exchange continues its recovery trajectory following earlier market challenges. Both indices have shown consistent growth throughout 2025, with the financial stocks index demonstrating particular strength.

Trading activity for the week began on Monday with no data yet available for Tuesday through Friday sessions. The exchange typically releases cumulative weekly performance data as trading progresses throughout the week.

The GSE serves as Ghana’s primary securities market, facilitating capital formation and investment opportunities for domestic and international investors. The exchange lists companies across various sectors including banking, insurance, manufacturing, and consumer goods.