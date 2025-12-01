Ghana Stock Exchange Opens December With Marginal Gains

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) commenced December trading with modest increases across its benchmark indices, maintaining the momentum that has positioned the bourse among Africa’s top performers in 2025.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose 0.55 points to close at 8,610.70 on Monday, December 1, 2025, advancing from the previous session’s 8,610.15. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 1.28 points to settle at 4,457.71, up from 4,456.43 recorded on Thursday, November 28.

The 7,104th trading session saw 1,266,274 shares change hands with a total value of GHS 1,416,884.47. Market capitalization stood at GHS 166.49 billion at Monday’s close, reflecting the cumulative value of all securities listed on the exchange.

Year to date performance demonstrates remarkable growth across both indices. The GSE-CI has surged 76.14 percent since January 1, 2025, while the GSE-FSI has gained 87.24 percent over the same period. The Financial Stocks Index’s stronger performance underscores sustained investor appetite for banking and financial services stocks.

Market watchers expect trading activity could intensify in December as institutional investors rebalance portfolios ahead of year end, with some analysts anticipating continued positive momentum if corporate earnings maintain their trajectory and macroeconomic stability persists.

The bourse’s stellar 2025 performance reflects multiple factors including macroeconomic stabilization, corporate earnings growth, and renewed investor participation following completion of the country’s debt restructuring programme. Ghana’s inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 8 percent by October 2025, creating a more favorable environment for equity investments.

The financial services sector has been particularly robust throughout the year. Banks have posted strong results driven by higher net interest margins, growing loan books, and declining impairment charges. Improved asset quality and lower provisioning requirements have contributed to sector profitability as economic conditions normalize.

Treasury bill rates have fallen dramatically from 28.9 percent to 10.7 percent, the lowest in 14 years, making equities relatively more attractive compared to fixed income securities. The decline in money market rates has prompted some institutional investors to reallocate funds from government securities into stocks seeking higher returns.

The Ghana cedi has also appreciated against major trading currencies in 2025, reversing years of depreciation. Currency stability supports corporate profitability by reducing import costs and foreign exchange losses that previously eroded earnings of listed companies.

Corporate earnings season for the third quarter of 2025 generally exceeded expectations, with most listed companies reporting revenue growth and improved profitability. Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson’s 2026 budget outlined measures designed to sustain macroeconomic stability while supporting private sector growth, targeting real GDP growth of 4.8 percent and inflation of 8 percent for 2026.

Ghana successfully completed restructuring of US$13.1 billion in Eurobonds in October 2024, marking a turning point in the country’s economic recovery. The positive year to date performance positions the GSE among the best performing stock markets in Africa for 2025, reflecting Ghana’s emergence from a severe debt crisis that threatened financial stability in 2022 and 2023.

Exchange officials have encouraged more companies to list on the GSE to deepen the market and provide investors with greater sectoral diversity. Ghana’s bourse remains relatively small compared to more developed African exchanges in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, though its 2025 performance demonstrates its growing significance in the regional investment landscape.

The exchange continues implementing technological upgrades and regulatory reforms to improve efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for both domestic and international investors. These initiatives aim to strengthen market infrastructure and attract greater institutional participation going forward.

Investors will monitor whether the December performance maintains the momentum established throughout 2025, particularly as global economic conditions and domestic policy implementation continue to evolve. The sustained stability of Ghana’s economy, corporate earnings trajectory, and investor sentiment will likely determine the market’s direction in the final weeks of trading this year.