Ghana Stock Exchange Loses GH¢1.2bn Despite Strong Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange endured a turbulent week as market capitalization shed GH¢1.2 billion, even as heavy trading activity in telecommunications and energy stocks provided pockets of strength.

The GSE Composite Index dropped 69.34 points to close Friday at 7,346.69, down 0.93 percent from Monday’s opening of 7,416.03 points. Market capitalization fell from GH¢151.12 billion to GH¢149.90 billion over the five-day period.

Wednesday proved particularly brutal for investors as a major sell-off erased more than 112 points from the index, wiping nearly GH¢1.6 billion off market values. Thursday’s recovery session, driven by bargain hunters targeting MTN Ghana and GOIL, failed to fully repair the damage.

MTN Ghana dominated trading throughout the week, delivering the strongest performance with a 28.8 percent surge from GH¢3.02 to GH¢3.89. The telecommunications giant accounted for over 99 percent of Thursday’s record trading volume of 8 million shares, generating turnover of GH¢31.22 million.

GOIL maintained steady momentum across all sessions, reaching GH¢2.26 by week’s end. GCB Bank provided late-week excitement with a 24 pesewa jump on Friday to close at GH¢9.85, while smaller counters including Enterprise Group and Benso Oil Palm Plantation posted modest gains.

Banking stocks faced headwinds as Ecobank Transnational dropped 2.5 percent to GH¢0.78 and CAL Bank declined 2 percent. Republic Bank edged lower to GH¢1.09, reflecting broader caution toward financial sector investments.

The gold-backed ETF mirrored international precious metals weakness, falling 2.1 percent to GH¢379.00 as global gold prices retreated from recent highs.

Total weekly volume exceeded 13 million shares with turnover surpassing GH¢47 million. Monday recorded the quietest session with just 421,632 shares changing hands for GH¢1.07 million, highlighting the market’s dependence on large-cap activity.

The contrasting performances exposed familiar dynamics on the local exchange. Heavy liquidity from major telecommunications and energy stocks provided trading momentum, yet weakness across banking counters and commodity-linked investments kept the broader index under pressure.

Ghana’s stock market continues to rely heavily on a small number of large-cap stocks for liquidity and direction. While this concentration can amplify gains during favorable periods, it also leaves the exchange vulnerable to sudden reversals when institutional investors adjust positions.

The week’s mixed signals suggest investors remain selective, favoring telecommunications infrastructure and energy distribution while avoiding financial sector exposure. This pattern reflects broader economic uncertainties affecting credit quality and interest rate expectations in Ghana’s banking system.

Market participants will watch for continuation of the current rotation away from financial stocks and whether MTN Ghana can sustain its recent momentum. The exchange’s performance remains closely tied to these heavyweight counters, making their direction crucial for overall market sentiment.