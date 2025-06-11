Ghana Stock Exchange Leader Joins Global Capital Markets Board

Ghana Stock Exchange Managing Director Abena Amoah has been elected to the International Capital Market Association Board.

Her appointment marks the first time a West African representative joins this influential global body, signaling increased recognition for the region’s capital markets. Amoah’s selection reflects her decades of leadership in West African financial market development and the GSE’s growing international relevance.

“I am honoured to join the ICMA Board and to have the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing development of global capital markets,” Amoah stated. “This election reflects the progress we are making in Ghana and West Africa.” The ICMA Board provides strategic guidance for efficient and sustainable capital markets worldwide. Her election aligns with ICMA’s commitment to inclusivity in emerging markets.

The Ghana Stock Exchange publicly congratulated Amoah on this achievement, reaffirming its dedication to advancing capital markets regionally and globally. The ICMA Board comprises leaders from major international capital market institutions shaping industry standards and practices.

Emerging market representation on global financial governance bodies increasingly influences international investment frameworks and regulatory approaches.