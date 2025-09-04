Ghana Stock Exchange Indices Rise Despite Subdued Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange recorded modest gains across key indices on Thursday, September 4, 2025, even as trading activity remained relatively light compared to earlier in the week.

The benchmark GSE Composite Index closed at 7,321.59 points, gaining 1.38 points from the previous session, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index advanced 1.93 points to reach 3,444.14. The gains came despite a significant decline in trading volume from recent sessions.

Trading activity totaled 481,172 shares changing hands, valued at GH¢ 1,411,117.35. The current trading data shows an 89% decline in volume and 90% decline in turnover compared to the previous trading day, highlighting the subdued market sentiment that has characterized recent sessions.

MTN Ghana dominated trading activity, accounting for 218,028 shares worth GH¢ 837,227.52, representing nearly 60% of total turnover value. Société Générale Ghana followed with 164,795 shares traded for GH¢ 329,590, while State Insurance Company saw 29,753 shares change hands for GH¢ 31,240.65.

The telecommunications giant’s strong trading performance reflects continued investor interest in the stock, which maintains a market capitalization of GH¢ 50.8 billion and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, according to company profile data.

Banking stocks showed mixed activity, with CAL Bank recording 45,433 shares traded worth GH¢ 23,170.83. The financial sector has been a key driver of recent market movements, with several banking stocks posting gains in previous sessions.

Market capitalization across all listed companies stands at approximately GH¢ 149.55 billion, maintaining stability despite the reduced trading volumes. The Ghana Alternative Market, which lists Samba Foods Ltd, recorded no trading activity during the session.

Notably, odd-lot trading remained completely absent across all market segments, with zero shares traded in this category for equities, depository shares, preference shares, and GAX companies.

The subdued trading volumes contrast sharply with earlier in the week, when the exchange experienced significant activity surges. Previous sessions saw trading activity surge by over 400%, with millions of shares changing hands, suggesting Thursday’s quiet session may represent a temporary lull rather than a broader trend.

Despite the reduced activity, the positive index movements indicate underlying investor confidence remains intact. The GSE Composite Index has shown resilience throughout 2025, with the market demonstrating capacity for both significant rallies and stable consolidation periods.

The exchange continues to serve as a crucial platform for capital raising in Ghana’s economy, providing liquidity for both institutional and retail investors across various sectors including telecommunications, banking, mining, and consumer goods.

Market observers will be watching for signs of renewed activity in upcoming sessions, particularly given the strong performance earlier in the week and the continued stability of key financial metrics across listed companies.