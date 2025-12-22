Ghana Stock Exchange indices rise as Monday trading reaches one hundred forty four million cedis

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index closed at 8,759.11 points on Monday December 22, 2025, marking a year to date gain of 79.18 percent as trading volume hit 35,335,996 shares valued at 143,659,604.86 cedis.

The benchmark index gained 3.52 points from its previous close of 8,755.59 points recorded on December 19, while market capitalization expanded to 171,865.02 million cedis. The GSE Financial Stocks Index climbed to 4,647.23 points, advancing 4.65 points from the previous session and representing a year to date increase of 95.20 percent.

Monday’s trading session marked the 7,118th trading day on the exchange. The robust trading value of over one hundred forty three million cedis represents one of the strongest single-day performances in recent weeks, signaling sustained investor interest as the year draws to a close.

The composite index has maintained steady upward momentum throughout December, building on gains recorded earlier in the month. On December 15, the index stood at 8,678.04 points before advancing to 8,706.79 points the following day and reaching 8,721.73 points by December 18. The consistent gains reflect positive market sentiment and continued buying pressure across listed equities.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index performance of 95.20 percent year to date significantly outpaces the broader composite index, indicating strong gains concentrated in banking and financial services stocks. Financial institutions have driven much of the market’s 2025 rally as investor confidence returned following Ghana’s completion of its debt restructuring program in 2024.

The Ghana Stock Exchange held a listing ceremony for First Atlantic Bank on December 19, marking the first major initial public offering on the main board in 87 months. The listing ended a prolonged drought of new equity offerings and signals renewed interest from companies seeking capital market funding.

Market capitalization has expanded substantially throughout 2025, rising from approximately 95 billion cedis at the start of the year to over 171 billion cedis by December 22. The expansion reflects both price appreciation of existing listings and the addition of new market participants to the exchange.

The exchange operates with approximately 39 listed companies across its main board and Ghana Alternative Market. Financial services stocks dominate trading activity, accounting for much of the daily volume alongside telecommunications and energy sector equities. Analysts attribute the 2025 performance to macroeconomic stability following IMF-guided reforms and restored confidence in government securities.

Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange occurs Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT through an automated trading system. Settlement of trades is handled by Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depositary on a T+3 basis. The exchange publishes two main indices, the GSE Composite Index covering all listed stocks and the GSE Financial Stocks Index tracking banking and financial services equities.

The strong performance positions the GSE among the best performing stock markets in Africa for 2025. December trading typically shows heightened activity as institutional investors rebalance portfolios and retail investors assess annual returns ahead of the new year.