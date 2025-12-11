Ghana Stock Exchange Indices Remain Flat During Thursday Trading Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) closed unchanged at 8,634.75 points on December 11, maintaining the same level from Wednesday’s session.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also remained flat at 4,500.14 points during the 7,111th trading session. Trading volume reached 408,041 shares valued at 1.36 million cedis, considerably lower than Wednesday’s 1.58 million shares worth 2.35 million cedis.

Market capitalization edged up marginally to 167.80 billion cedis from 167.79 billion cedis recorded in the previous session. The modest increase reflects minimal price movements across listed securities during Thursday’s trading activity.

Year to date performance shows the GSE-CI advancing 76.63 percent since January 1, 2025, while the GSE-FSI has surged 89.02 percent over the same period. Both indices have maintained identical year to date gains for two consecutive trading sessions despite differences in daily price action.

Weekly trading patterns reveal significant volatility in volumes and values. Monday December 8 recorded 616,052 shares trading for 1.23 million cedis, followed by Tuesday’s elevated activity of 10.86 million shares worth 29.41 million cedis. Wednesday saw volumes retreat to 1.58 million shares before Thursday’s further decline to 408,041 shares.

The consecutive flat closes suggest investors adopted wait and see positions ahead of the final trading days before the Christmas holiday period. Thin trading volumes typically characterize year end market behavior as institutional investors complete portfolio adjustments and retail participation diminishes.

Financial stocks have driven the GSE’s stellar 2025 performance, with the sector index nearly doubling since the start of the year. Banks have posted strong results driven by higher net interest margins, growing loan books and declining impairment charges as economic conditions normalize.

Treasury bill rates have fallen dramatically from 28.9 percent to 10.7 percent, the lowest in 14 years, making equities relatively more attractive compared to fixed income securities. This shift has channeled significant capital from government bonds into equity markets throughout 2025.

Ghana’s inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to single digits by mid 2025, creating a more favorable environment for equity investments. The cedi has also appreciated against major trading currencies, reversing years of depreciation and supporting corporate profitability by reducing import costs.

The bourse’s 2025 performance positions it among Africa’s best performing stock markets, reflecting Ghana’s emergence from a severe debt crisis. The country successfully completed restructuring of 13.1 billion dollars in Eurobonds in October 2024, marking a turning point in economic recovery.

Corporate earnings season for the third quarter of 2025 generally exceeded expectations, with most listed companies reporting revenue growth and improved profitability. Enhanced macroeconomic stability has restored investor confidence in Ghana’s capital markets after challenging periods during the debt restructuring process.