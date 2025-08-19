Ghana Stock Exchange Inches Up as Financial Stocks Lead Gains

Ghana’s equities market edged higher on Monday, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index rising 3.44 points to close at 7,416.03.

Financial stocks drove the momentum, lifting the GSE Financial Stocks Index by 4.82 points to 3,420.93. The uptick marked a cautious start to the week as investors navigated mixed trading activity across sectors.

Scancom PLC (MTNGH) dominated trading, moving 191,119 shares worth GH¢754,987 – nearly 71% of the day’s total value. Republic Bank (RBGH) saw notable interest, with its share price climbing 5% to GH¢1.10 after 31,394 shares changed hands.

Elsewhere, Ecobank Transnational (ETI) recorded the highest volume at 124,978 shares, though its price held steady at GH¢0.80. Most stocks ended flat, including stalwarts like GCB Bank and AngloGold Ashanti, reflecting a wait-and-see sentiment.

Market capitalization settled at GH¢151.1 billion amid moderate activity totaling 421,632 shares valued at GH¢1.07 million.

The NewGold ETF (GLD) added GH¢2,322 to its trades, while alternative market listings like Samba Foods remained dormant. With no major corporate announcements, attention turns to midweek sessions for clearer directional cues. Could this quiet resilience hint at accumulating momentum?